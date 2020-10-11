Sometimes the job of the Federal President becomes difficult. For example, when he has a law that he should sign, although it is incompatible with the Basic Law.

Then what should he do? A current example is the law to combat hate crime and right-wing extremism. With this, the government wants to put an end to people who spread hatred on the Internet. The big platforms are supposed to report hate comments to the Federal Criminal Police Office, which then accesses the data of their originators from the network providers. Bad luck that the Federal Constitutional Court recently declared this form of inventory data information to be unconstitutional. Now they are there, the brave new rules, and out of date before they can come into effect.

A head of state only has two options here

A head of state who sets the keystone in the legislative process with his signature has only one option here: He must refuse to sign. If, on the other hand, the president considers the law to be correct, he would also have only one option: he must then sign it.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier now seems to have found a third option: He is suspending the so-called copy and waiting for a promised change regulation. The President spares the constitutional organs governing with him, the Bundestag, the Federal Government and the Bundesrat, the embarrassment of stopping the law as a whole, as it would be necessary. He himself sees this as “cooperation in line with the constitution”.

Steinmeier congratulates and expresses his condolences. But don’t proclaim what he’s doing

In fact, it is more an example of how a federal president loosens a provision of the constitution with his state practice. It does not provide for suspension of execution, for good reason. It softens the duty of the head of state to sign correctly enacted laws and have them come into force. Steinmeier’s measure could also appear as an attractive alternative for dealing with contentious projects in subsequent cases. Unity at all costs; an overdose of the grand coalition.

Not that anyone would complain about it. Probably nobody could either, and Steinmeier doesn’t hurt anyone with it either. But unlike other presidents who sought the public in the event of doubts in the execution process, Steinmeier’s loyalty to the organs went so far that he left his actions within the state. In his public statements since October, he has congratulated three times and condoled once. He doesn’t want a stir and doesn’t just want others, he wants to spare himself criticism. Nobody demands that much loyalty.