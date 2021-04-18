Although the Argentine Federal Police was created as such in 1943, this year marks the bicentennial the emergence of the country’s first police force, which would later become the PFA. In this context, it was resolved to give him the honorary degree of General Commissioner to the Virgin Mary, under the invocation of Our Lady of Luján, patroness of the strength.

“On the occasion of the celebration of the 200 years of this Argentine Federal Police, it was recognized with the honorary degree of ‘General Commissioner’ of the Institution to the blessed Virgin Mary, under the invocation of Our Lady of Luján ”, reads the part that was published on Thursday, April 15, where the news is reported and accessed Clarion.

Precisely, the year of the bicentennial of the PFA “converges with the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the appointment of the Virgin of Luján as Patron ”of the Force, which is celebrated every May 25.

The official announcement on the recognition to the Virgin Mary of the rank of General Commissioner of the Federal Police.

News in development