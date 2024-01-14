The Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia called false reports about turning off heating in prisons

The Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) of Russia has denied information about turning off heating in the country's correctional colonies. informs about this TASS with reference to the press service of the department.

The Federal Penitentiary Service called false reports spread on the Internet about the lack of heat in prisons. “The information disseminated on the Internet about alleged heating shutdowns in places of deprivation of liberty does not correspond to reality,” the department’s press service said.

Representatives of the department also emphasized that all colonies are operating as normal, their management complies with all temperature standards prescribed by law. No failures or emergencies related to heating systems were recorded in any of the institutions of the criminal correctional system.

Earlier, the mayor of Lipetsk, Evgenia Uvarkina, reported that the number of houses left without heating and hot water in the city had increased. According to her, on the evening of January 13, heat did not flow into 282 apartment buildings. She noted that all emergency teams are involved in eliminating the consequences of the accident.