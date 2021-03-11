Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Federal National Council will hold its eighth session of the second ordinary session of the seventeenth legislative term, next Tuesday, March 16, 2021 AD at the headquarters of the Council in Abu Dhabi, headed by His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Chairman of the Council, during which a draft federal law regarding the organization of cemeteries and burial procedures is discussed, and the topic of the Ministry of Interior policy Concerning civil defense, and asks four questions related to security affairs.

According to the agenda of the session, the members of the Council ask four questions to Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, as Obaid Khalfan Al Ghoul Al Salami asks a question about “the impact of the Corona pandemic on security and punitive facilities.” Adnan Hamad Al Hammadi asks a question about “Variation and margin of speeds”. Muhammad Issa Al-disclosure asks a question about “the dangers of valleys and rain”, while the struggle of Muhammad Al-Zaabi addresses a question about “a certificate of good conduct.”

The Council also discusses the draft response to the opening speech of the second ordinary session of the seventeenth legislative session, and presents two general issues received from the committees for approval and submission to the government, namely: The subject of “the Ministry of Interior’s policy in the matter of combating drugs and the phenomenon of juvenile delinquency” adopted by the Defense Affairs Committee The issue of “government policy regarding sustainability of electricity and water services” adopted by the Committee for Technology, Energy and Mineral Resources Affairs.

The council will review two letters issued to the government regarding the request for approval to discuss the topic of “the policy of the Emirates General Transport and Services Company”, and the request for approval to discuss the topic “Addressing fraud and electronic extortion.”

In the item of messages received from the government, the Council reviews two letters received from His Excellency Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, regarding the Cabinet’s decision to approve discussing the topic of “organizing volunteer work” and agreeing to discuss the topic of “Ministry of Development Policy”. Society in the matter of developing the social security system ». In the item of reports received from the committees, the council reviews the report of the health and environmental affairs committee on the council’s recommendations regarding the subject of “the policy of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment regarding the achievement of sustainable development of fishery, animal and agricultural resources”.

The Council will approve the provisions of the sixth and seventh sessions of the second ordinary session, held on 2/9/2021 and 2/16/2021.