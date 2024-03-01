The Federal National Council, headed by His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Council, will hold its sixth session of the first regular session of the eighteenth legislative term next Wednesday in Zayed Hall at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, during which it will discuss the topic “Government policy regarding standards and programs for granting marriage, and programs for qualifying those about to marry.” He directs 5 questions to government representatives.

According to the session’s agenda, four questions will be directed to His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, including a question from His Excellency Maryam Majid bin Thaniah, Second Vice President of the Council, about “Emsat Tests,” and two questions from His Excellency Dr. Adnan Hamad Al Hammadi about “Continuing Postgraduate Studies.” For students under the current benefit system.

“Adopting practical experiences for university students.”

Meanwhile, Her Excellency Dr. Maryam Obaid Al-Badwawi asks a question about “the reluctance of Emirati men to join the teaching profession.”

His Excellency Dr. Moza Mohammed Al Shehhi directs a question about “the delay in issuing the executive regulations for the law of unknown parentage” to Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development.

The Council discusses the issue of the government’s policy regarding standards and programs for granting marriage, and programs for qualifying those about to marry within the two pillars of legislation and decisions regulating the standards and requirements for granting marriage, and the role of initiatives and programs to encourage and qualify those about to marry in order to build a cohesive family.

The Council will review the report of the Health and Environmental Affairs Committee on the recommendations of the “Government Policy on Water Security” and the report of the Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources Committee on the recommendations of the “Government Policy on Enhancing Citizens’ Participation in the Health Sector.”