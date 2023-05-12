The Federal National Council, chaired by His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Chairman of the Council, will hold its tenth session of the fourth regular session of the seventeenth legislative term, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Zayed Hall at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, during which it will discuss the topic “The impact of legislation regulating labor market activities on Economic variables in the country”, and asks 5 questions to government representatives.

According to the session’s agenda, two questions will be directed to Lieutenant General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and two questions to H.E. Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, in addition to directing a question to H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman. Bin Abdul Manan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The Council reviews the letters issued by the government regarding the recommendations of the topic “Regulating Voluntary Work” and the recommendations of the topic “The Policy of the General Authority for Sports in the matter of supporting and developing the sports sector in the country.” It also reviews the draft laws received from the government that were referred to the competent committees as an urgent matter. Three draft laws to the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee, regarding approving the federation’s consolidated final account (consolidated financial statements) for the fiscal year ending on 12/31/2022, and regarding procurement in the federal government, and regarding organizing partnership between the federal public and private sectors, as referred A draft federal law regarding the organization of places of worship for non-Muslims to the Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources Committee.