The Federal National Council, in exercising its legislative, oversight and parliamentary diplomatic powers, and in its various activities, embodies the distinction of the relationship between the various authorities in the country, the extent of the uniqueness of the UAE society and the approach it has charted, considering that democracy has supreme values ​​based on enhancing the participation of the sons and daughters of the nation in the renaissance, progress and leadership of the country..

The Federal National Council joins the world’s parliaments in celebrating the International Day of Democracy, which falls on September 15 of each year, and continues the path of sustainable development in continuation of the approach set by the founding fathers, as the people of the Emirates have practiced and known Shura for many decades..

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, continues the approach of the founding fathers in establishing Shura, enhancing citizens’ participation in the decision-making process, and enabling the Federal National Council to exercise its constitutional powers, by emphasizing the importance of enhancing the Council’s role in adopting various issues that concern the people of the nation and contribute to enhancing the development and progress of the state..

The parliamentary work process in the country, with its contents, mechanisms and the vision that guides it, represents a model in supporting the leadership and the participation of citizens in the national process. The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, defined in his speech at the opening of the first regular session of the first legislative term of the Council on February 12, 1972, the tasks and role of the Council and in strengthening the Shura approach, saying, “The masses of the people in every location participate in making life on the soil of this good land, and in building a bright, shining and prosperous future for us and for the rising generations of our children and grandchildren.”“

The late Sheikh Zayed, may God bless his soul, stressed in his speech to the Council, “The responsibility of building the renaissance in this country does not fall on the government alone, but the people you represent share in this responsibility, and participate with opinion, thought, advice, diligent work, creative effort, and sincere cooperation.”“

Over the course of eighteen legislative chapters, the Federal National Council has embodied the approach set by the wise leadership to enhance parliamentary life and political participation, and empower citizens based on the program announced by Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan (may God have mercy on him), which included among its pillars holding elections for half of the council members, and women’s participation as voters and members, as women’s representation in the Federal National Council reached 50% since 2019..

With the start of the 18th legislative term of the Federal National Council in 2023, the UAE witnessed a new phase in the path of parliamentary work, in light of a significant increase in the number of electoral lists and an increase in the percentage of youth, as the percentage of young members in the Council in this term reached 22.5%.

The “Emirati Children’s Parliament”, which was established under an agreement signed by the Federal National Council with the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, represents the Federal National Council’s keenness to communicate with all segments of society and listen to all visions and perceptions that contribute to achieving the supreme goal of representing the people of the Union, in addition to spreading the culture of dialogue and educating the rising generations on the values ​​of participation, especially in practicing freedom of expression and developing awareness of the national identity..

In order to involve community members in decision-making mechanisms and make them an essential part of the country’s comprehensive development efforts, the Council’s permanent and temporary committees are keen to communicate and engage with the community while discussing everything on their agendas, by organizing visits and discussion groups, and inviting experts, specialists and stakeholders to attend their meetings, with the aim of listening to their opinions and including the best recommendations in their reports that they submit to the Council..