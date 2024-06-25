During its meeting today, headed by Dr. Nidal Muhammad Al-Taniji, Chair of the Committee, the Technology, Energy, Mineral Resources and Public Utilities Affairs Committee in the Federal National Council continued to discuss the issue of the government’s policy regarding the management and sustainability of endowments and zakat funds and enhancing their societal role, in the presence of representatives of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments and the Zakat Fund.

Members of the committee participated in the meeting: Aisha Ibrahim Al Marri, rapporteur of the committee, Muhammad Issa Al Kashf, and Hilal Muhammad Al Kaabi, members of the Federal National Council.

The meeting was also attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Neyadi, Director General of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, and Dr. Mohammed Suleiman Al Balushi from the Zakat Fund.

The committee submitted its inquiries regarding revenues and investment, economic projects, challenges, the sustainability of the endowment, and coordination and cooperation between the Authority and charitable institutions.

The committee discusses the government’s policy regarding the management and sustainability of the endowment and zakat funds and enhancing its societal role within the two axes: managing and sustaining the endowment, and the impact of the sustainability of zakat funds on the quality of life.