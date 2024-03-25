The Federal National Council expressed its denunciation and condemnation of terrorist and sabotage acts targeting the security and stability of the friendly Russian Federation.

The Speaker of the Federal National Council, Saqr Ghobash, said in two letters of solidarity that he sent to the Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Valentina Matvienko, and the Speaker of the State Duma of Russia, Vyacheslav Volodin: “With deep sorrow and strong condemnation, we and the members of the Federal National Council received the news of the terrorist attack that occurred. He has the Crocus Mall on the outskirts of the capital, Moscow, and many innocent people have been killed.”

Ghobash added: “As we denounce and condemn such terrorist and sabotage acts that target the security and stability of the friendly Russian Federation, we affirm our solidarity with the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery for the wounded, and we stress the firm position of the United Arab Emirates that condemns terrorism and violence in all its forms, sources and goals, no matter how many. It will only seek to destabilize international stability and security, and no matter how diverse it is, it will always remain contrary to international law and international humanitarian law.”