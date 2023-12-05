The Social Affairs, Labour, Population and Human Resources Committee of the Federal National Council, during its meeting held today at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Dubai, chaired by Her Excellency Maryam Majid Bin Thaniah, Second Deputy Speaker of the Council and Chairwoman of the Committee, approved the committee’s report on the topic of the government’s policy on enhancing citizens’ participation in the health sector. .

The members of the committee, His Excellency Sheikha Saeed Al Kaabi, rapporteur of the committee, and Ahmed Mir Hashem Khoury, Salem Rashid Al-Maftul, and Mona Rashid Tahnoun, members of the Federal National Council, participated in the meeting.

The report on the subject of the government’s policy on enhancing citizens’ participation in the health sector, referred from the seventeenth legislative chapter, includes axes: the policy of attracting specialized national medical personnel, qualifying and training national medical personnel and raising their efficiency in the medical sector, and the challenges of national medical personnel at the helm of their work.