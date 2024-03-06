During its sixth session of the first regular session of the eighteenth legislative term, which was held under the chairmanship of His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Council, today in Zayed Hall at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the Federal National Council adopted a number of recommendations during the discussion of the topic of government policy regarding standards and programs for granting marriage and rehabilitation programs. Those about to get married, in which he stressed the importance of amending legislation and decisions regulating the standards and requirements for granting marriage.

The recommendations called for canceling the salary ceiling of 25,000 dirhams and stipulating that the applicant for the scholarship be unable to afford the expenses of marriage, have limited means or income, or benefit from social assistance, as the primary goal of the grant is to encourage the marriage of citizens to male citizens and contribute to solving social problems. Important issues such as delayed marriage, low fertility rates, and high rates of spinsterhood in the country, regardless of individuals’ income levels and social statuses.

The recommendations also called for not limiting the grant provided to those about to get married to providing financial sums only, and that the forms of assistance provided should be expanded, such as providing housing, a housing allowance, or discount cards on sales outlets in general (food items, furniture, electrical appliances, etc.) or providing free event halls. Or at nominal prices for those about to get married, and establishing a family social observatory that aims to build an integrated database to monitor and collect information related to various family and social issues, and analyze this data and information using scientific methods and provide them in an updated form, to prepare social studies in coordination with the Ministry of Justice and the competent local authorities in a way that serves those who marry. Decision making and specialists in developing policies and programs that would encourage citizens to marry and reduce social problems such as divorce, spinsterhood, and low fertility.

The Council decided to return the recommendations to the Social Affairs, Labour, Population and Human Resources Committee, to reformulate them in accordance with the discussions of the members and submit them to the Council.

The Council reviewed the report of the Health and Environmental Affairs Committee regarding the recommendations of the topic “Government Policy on Water Security” and the report of the Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources Committee regarding the recommendations of the topic “Government Policy on Enhancing Citizens’ Participation in the Health Sector.”

The Council members asked five questions to His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, and His Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development.