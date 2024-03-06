His Excellency Dr. Adnan Hamad Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Parliamentary Division Group of the Federal National Council of the Union of Councils of Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, confirmed that the issue of climate change represents one of the priorities of the UAE since its founding in 1971. It was the first country in the region to ratify the Paris Climate Agreement of 2015, and the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to set itself the goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050, relying on the “Emirates Energy Strategy 2050” and with investments amounting to 600 billion dirhams with the aim of achieving balance. Between sustainable development and environmental preservation.

Dr. Al Hammadi said in the speech of the UAE Parliamentary Division, which he delivered at the 18th session of the Conference of the Union of Councils of Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, held in the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, under the title “Climate Change in the World and How the Union Countries Address It,” that the topic of the conference is of great importance. At the global level, he called on the countries of the Union to prepare a strategic framework that contributes to reducing the effects and damages of climate change by clarifying the importance of shifting towards hydrogen production from fossil fuel sources, which is currently the most competitive in terms of cost of $1.5 per kilogram.

He stressed the importance of pushing towards increasing investment opportunities in new and renewable energy, for the benefit of all countries of the world, and that OIC countries must commit to helping find new global solutions to the challenges related to the energy sector through partnerships, knowledge exchange, and capacity building, which must be taken into consideration. It is also taken into consideration when formulating national strategies and legislation.

Dr. Al Hammadi added: “Perhaps our hosting of the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) last year, and the approval of the historic “UAE Agreement” confirms the UAE’s commitment to its role as an effective mediator and pivotal partner in climate action. The meeting resulted in a commitment Countries launched a new phase in climate action, activating a global climate fund and addressing its repercussions, and international pledges were made to finance it worth $792 million. The Federal National Council also hosted the parliamentary meeting on the sidelines of “COP28”, in cooperation with the Inter-Parliamentary Union, which received the participation of 30 presidents. Parliament and 500 parliamentarians and experts representing 100 parliaments and international organizations around the world, and the meeting concluded with the adoption of a parliamentary document that enhances the role of parliaments in encouraging their governments to promote green economy initiatives, clean technology practices and sustainable practices to achieve the goals of sustainable development.”

The Federal National Council delegation to the conference of the Union of Councils of Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation includes His Excellency Walid Ali Al Mansouri, Vice President of the Parliamentary Division Group of the Federal National Council, in the Union of Councils of Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.