Home page World

From: Julia Stanton

Press Split

It was celebrated as progress and promoted by the federal government. Now the digital vehicle registration is over. In the future, drivers will have to submit applications in paper form again.

Berlin — Simplified digital vehicle registration (i-Kfz) is no longer possible in most administrative offices. It was only in September that the federal government advertised operational simplification. Big things were promised again and again: the quick and efficient registration, de-registration and re-registration of vehicles, without waiting times or going to the authorities. This is now over for two thirds of German registration offices. There is currently no information as to whether and when digital approval will be possible again. The reports about this Automobile Week citing the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA).

Because of hack attacks: Digital vehicle registration is stopped

The reason for the abolition is a lack of safety standards. In October 2023, security gaps in the system led to multiple hacker attacks on administrative offices in South Westphalia. The hacker group “Akira” paralyzed over 70 municipalities. All systems had to be switched off immediately and a crisis team was called together.

Online vehicle registration is being abolished in many administrative offices due to security concerns. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO/Photo: Frank Sorge

Online vehicle registrations have actually been possible in Germany since 2019. However, this alternative was not widely used until recently. The news portal heise.de According to the Federal Motor Transport Authority, it recorded around 20 million applications in 2021. Only 120,000 of these were placed via the i-Kfz portal. The application process was quite complicated, especially for older people.

A system change in September 2023 simplified use and enabled drivers to take part in road traffic immediately after online registration. Beforehand, they first had to wait for their stamp sticker. Florian Cichon, CEO of Cologne Premium Approvals, said in an interview with the Automobile Weekthat thanks to offline operation, order processing will now take significantly longer than online.

EU Commission criticizes digitalization in Germany

The slow pace of digitalization has been causing controversy in Germany for a long time. For example, the EU Commission complains about serious deficiencies in, among other things, fiber optic expansion. In the EU comparison, the Federal Republic is currently in 13th place. According to the UN E-Government Development Index, which measures the degree of digitalization in administration among the UN member states, the Federal Republic only reaches 22nd place in the ranking. However, that is expected to change by 2025: the government's self-declared goal is to be among the top 10 by then. The e-prescription and the electronic patient file, which will be mandatory from 2024, are now taking a first step in the right direction. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach describes the innovation as a “quantum leap” in the digitalization of the healthcare system. . (jus)