The federal minimum wage in the United States turns 15 on July 24. Despite economic growth, a historic drop in the unemployment rate, record-high stock market indices, and high inflation, the minimum has remained at $7.25 an hour since 2009. The subminimum, the one established for tipped workers, is considerably lower and has been stagnant for longer: the $2.31 federal minimum wage established in 1991 remains unchanged. All of this has a clear effect on the entire employment landscape. According to an Oxfam report on low wages in 2024, about 39 million workers, or 23% of the workforce, earn less than $17 an hour. In large part, they say in their analysis, this is because the federal minimum wage has not increased in line with economic changes and therefore does not exert the widespread upward pressure that is part of its reason for being. The current period of immobility in the federal revenue floor is the longest since it was established in 1938.

The $17 an hour figure, crucial to the analysis, is what Oxfam believes is the threshold for what can be considered a low wage. It translates into about $35,360 a year, which is slightly above the poverty line established this year for a family of four, $31,200.

Thirty-three percent of those who earn that amount and less are Latino, while 31 percent are black. It is also the salary of 27 percent of women, compared to 19 percent of men. At the convergence of these two trends are Latina women, who receive the least compensation for their work. Forty percent of Latinas earn less than $17 per hour, compared to 28 percent of men in this community. On the other hand, 53 percent of workers who supplement their salary with tips earn less than $17 per hour.

In its report, Oxfam also points to some improvement in the figures. Although two years ago the threshold for considering a low wage, given the economic circumstances, was 15 dollars, one in three workers earned less than that. The progress is not only due to the reaction to inflation and strong demand in a fast-growing labour market, it also has a legislative origin. The data presented show that in the last two years more states have improved on federal legislation, raising their minimum wages and implementing the policy of “a fair wage”. This, in addition to increasing the legal remuneration base, eliminates the under-wage applied to those who receive tips and also exerts upward pressure on the rest of the compensations.

“These political changes have a huge impact not only by raising the wages of those working at the minimum wage, but also by increasing the wages of those earning slightly more than this minimum wage,” explains Oxfam.

There are still 20 states that have not improved the stagnant federal minimum wage. And the differences are glaring. In the District of Columbia, only eight out of 100 people in the workforce earn less than $17 an hour. This territory has the highest mandatory minimum wage in the country, which as of this July is $17.50 an hour. If there are some who earn less than that, it is because the subminimum for tips is still in place. Washington State has only 11% of workers below this income. Its minimum is $16.28 an hour and it abolished the subminimum. In contrast, in Mississippi more than a third of workers receive a paycheck for their work with compensation below this $17. In Oklahoma, this is the case for 31 out of 100 workers and a similar percentage in Louisiana (30.9%). These are three of the states that still have the outdated federal minimum wage.

Oxfam admits that this relationship sometimes does not fully explain the high proportion of low-wage workers. For example, in West Virginia and Puerto Rico, where the federal land has increased, but where 30% in the first case and 75.7% in the second still earn low wages. “These numbers are explained in these places by the lack of job opportunities,” the report says. Labor participation in West Virginia, that is, those who work or seek employment, is slightly above 50%, well below the rest of the country; in the case of Puerto Rico the situation is even worse, only above 40%.

This organization is one of many that consider it critical to raise the federal minimum wage to $17 an hour over the next five years and eliminate the sub-minimum. They also see the need for automatic increases in line with the growth of average wages. Since women are the ones who suffer the most from these low compensations, they also advocate breaking down occupational segregation with policies that support women, in addition to fighting wage gaps.

Within the economic mainstream, minimum wage increases are viewed with a great deal of skepticism because of the supposed negative impact on employment. The Congressional Budget Office, for example, says in reviewing the latest minimum wage increase bill that there is indeed an impact that is permanent for a small number of workers, but that it is much smaller and temporary for the majority. Even better evidence comes from California. Last April the state raised the minimum wage for fast-food workers to $20 an hour, making it the highest in the country; and although California has the highest unemployment rate in the nation (5.2% versus 4.1%), last month, and in line with the rest of the country, employment continued to increase and the number of unemployed fell for the third straight time in June, falling below one million for the first time this year.

The Center for American Progress (CAP) has estimated that if the 2021 proposal to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour were to go ahead, it would increase the wages of some 40 million workers, in some cases by $8,000 more per year. It would also reduce the wage gaps for Black and Latino communities, which continue to receive compensation well below the average.