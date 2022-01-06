Yesterday, “Wednesday”, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources issued a circular to all ministries and federal entities regarding granting flexibility to work remotely for federal government employees on Friday, in order to ensure the continuity of service provision, and the smooth functioning of work in the federal government during the implementation of the remote work system in today.

The circular came based on the new system of weekly work in the federal government sector, which began to work at the beginning of this year, and in light of the directives issued by the competent authorities, and based on Cabinet Resolution No. 27 of 2020 AD regarding the remote work system in the federal government and the decisions amending it.

In its circular No. 2 of 2022, the authority specified a set of controls that ministries and federal entities should abide by when allowing some employees to work remotely on Friday, including: In the federal government, and that the federal entity determines the appropriate jobs for it to work remotely, through coordination with the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources in this regard, and the necessity of issuing the employee’s prior approval regarding his work remotely on Friday from the direct manager in coordination with the director of the department to which he belongs and the Department of Human resources in the workplace / .

In the circular, the authority stressed the necessity of having a sufficient number of employees at the federal entity’s headquarters to ensure the continuity of providing services to the public of customers, so that the percentage of employees working from the workplace is not less than 70% of the total employees of the federal entity, taking into account giving priority to remote work for the employee who His workplace is far from his place of residence, in addition to taking into account any other humanitarian conditions that employees may face in this aspect. Provided that the human resources departments in the ministries and federal entities take over the task of supervising the rotation between employees in the organizational units of the entity who meet the conditions for remote work.

The authority stated that it has re-engineered the human resources information management system in the federal government “Bayanati” in accordance with the provisions of this circular for all operators of the “Bayanati” system with the aim of automation and facilitating the process of submitting the employee’s request to work remotely on Friday.



