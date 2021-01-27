In continuation of the governance of measures to address the “Covid-19” pandemic … the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, after coordination with the concerned authorities, issued a circular addressed to all ministries and federal entities, regarding the provision of the quarantine period for a federal government employee with Corona or contacts.

The circular – No. 4 of 2021 – stressed the need for a federal government employee who did not receive the two doses of the vaccine to conduct a nasal swab examination (PCR) every seven days, in a manner that ensures the health and safety of employees and their families.

Regarding the governance of the infected employee’s procedures and contacts … the circular indicated the necessity of the commitment of the employee infected with the “Covid-19” virus, or those who show symptoms of infection or have a positive examination result, with the approved treatment and quarantine mechanisms prescribed by the competent health authorities, and according to the following procedures, according to the circular: – If the employee in contact has received two doses of vaccination, then the quarantine period, according to the time frames specified by the competent health authorities in the country, will be a period of remote work, according to the rules established in this regard.

If the employee in contact has not received the two doses of vaccination, then the quarantine period is deducted from his annual leave if he has a balance, and if he does not have a balance, it is considered unpaid, with the employee’s commitment to perform any tasks assigned to him by his workplace, during the quarantine period, if Business interest required this.

The authority emphasized the necessity of the commitment of the injured employee, contact person, or employee who received vaccination against “Covid-19”, whether a first dose or two doses, to follow the procedures provided in the electronic mechanism for registering “Covid-19” sufferers, contacts and recipients of vaccination, within the Resource Information Management System. Human Resources in the Federal Government “Bayanati”, provided that the human resources departments in the federal entities are committed to following up the extent of their employees’ commitment to this mechanism, and to ensure the integrity and accuracy of the information entered.

In order to assist the federal authorities in the electronic monitoring and documentation processes, the Authority has automated a set of processes related to the governance of the pandemic response procedures at the federal government level, through the “Bayanati” system, whereby it has automated the mechanism for registering a federal government employee’s case of COVID-19 in The “Bayanati” system, the registration of remote work application for employees who have contact, and the registration of employees who received the Covid-19 vaccine

The authority urged federal government employees to adhere to all precautionary measures issued by the competent authorities in the country to prevent the spread of epidemics among them, and the federal authorities to adhere to the application of the sanctions guide for the violations committees formed with them when dealing with employees who are not committed to the precautionary measures according to its previous circular No. 26 / for the year 2020.

The authority called on all federal authorities to provide them with a weekly report on the number of infected employees and contacts, and the number of employees who received vaccination against Covid-19, whether one or two doses. It also announced a virtual workshop, which it will hold next Monday, February 1, targeting all federal government employees; To explain the electronic mechanisms mentioned in the circular.