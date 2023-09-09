Home page politics

India celebrates the landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the moon: Joined the ranks of space powers © Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times/Imago

The world is looking to India – and how worried should the world be about India?

India recently became the most populous country in the world. And with its political and economic ambitions, it makes it clear that it wants to join the ranks of the great powers. In an interview, political scientist Mayssoun Zein Al Din explains how Germany and Europe should deal with India.

Miss Dr. Zein Al Din, from today the world is looking to India. At the G20 summit, the host country will underline its progress and underline its advantages. How worried should the world be about India?

Mayssoun Zein Al Din: The world should look forward to India’s role in the G20 summit with optimism and hope. While India recognizes its challenges, it demonstrates an unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainable growth and has made significant contributions in science and technology. This also contributes positively to global growth and stability. Overall, India will certainly use the presidency to work more closely with global partners, including the EU.

In your opinion, what makes India better than the West?

Mayssoun Zein Al Din: India and the West are very different in many ways. India’s notable strengths certainly include the resilience and adaptability of its diverse population. India’s development into a global center for information technology and software development is also exciting, meaning the country is contributing to significant technological innovation.

Another important area where India is ahead of us is in its pharmaceutical industry. India plays a crucial role in producing affordable generic medicines needed in many parts of the world. A final key difference from Europe is India’s demographic potential, its large, young population, which drives economic growth and innovation.

At this point I would like to point out India’s role in the world’s geostrategic changes. India is observing the simmering global order conflicts very closely and has an excellent command of the strategic game of responding to them. India can position its interests and opportunities very well. Unfortunately, Europe doesn’t do that.

India also receives envious glances from China. This is also said to be one of the reasons why Chinese President Xi does not want to travel to Delhi. Is China losing touch?

Mayssoun Zein Al Din: Despite all the admiration for what India has achieved in recent years, we cannot ignore its massive problems. Existential poverty, especially in rural regions, a dilapidated education system that only benefits a small elite and the social challenges since the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office: religious conflicts in the country are getting worse. Hindu nationalism and political Islamism play a larger role today than in the past, and much more.

Both great nations are aware of their challenges but are acting with increasing confidence in shaping the world’s future. Far from losing its connection, China is determining the developing global dynamics in a decisive way.

Why does the federal government continue to do well to focus intensively on India’s progress?

Mayssoun Zein Al Din: It’s not just the federal government that needs to keep an eye on developments in India. Other governments also do this and benefit from it.

Collaboration with India is important in finding solutions to international challenges. India is a major player in global geopolitics and a member of organizations such as the BRICS and the G20. We are experiencing a simmering global conflict between China and the USA. Security and stability in the South Asia region have become of global importance. India can contribute to promoting peace and security in the region.

India’s rapid economic growth and large, dynamic consumer market offer significant opportunities for German companies and investors.

Not to be neglected are India’s highly qualified specialists, who have become extremely important for us as an industrial nation, especially given the shortage of skilled workers that we have been suffering for years.

What is developed for space usually also revolutionizes technology on Earth years later. Has the third world in space long since overtaken the first world on Earth?

Mayssoun Zein Al Din: Space travel is undoubtedly a driver of technological progress and innovations that can improve our lives on Earth. It is also undisputed that countries in the Global South have made significant progress in space research and are using this to powerfully underline their role in the power constellation of the 21st century.

The successes of the countries of the Global South in space are great milestones and contribute to the global knowledge pool, but they do not mean that they are overtaking the industrialized nations across the board. Space exploration and technological innovation are complex and multi-layered processes. Many factors contribute to their success, including policy decisions, research and development investments, education systems and access to resources. The countries of the Global South still have to deal with massive challenges on earth, such as poverty, inadequate education, social inequality and much more.

The USA continues to be the most important player in space policy. But compared to the middle of the 20th century, there are significantly more states and, last but not least and above all, private companies that are involved in space. Overall, the picture has become more colorful and this brings with it new political challenges.

To person Mayssoun Zein Al Din, who has a doctorate in political science, is the executive director of the North Rhine-Westphalia Academy for International Politics (English: Academy of International Affairs NRW) based in the federal city of Bonn. It is dedicated to the global challenges and structural changes in international politics in the 21st century. The academy’s focus is on promoting scientific excellence as well as international and interdisciplinary networking through a fellowship program.