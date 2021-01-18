BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – In its consultations with the federal states, the federal government is striving for faster corona containment – also in view of new, probably more contagious virus variants. Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday in Berlin that the focus must be on getting the number of infections to a manageable level much faster than what is currently possible. The reason for bringing Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Minister forward to this Tuesday is the mutation discovered in Great Britain. The new risk should be looked at sooner rather than later.

Seibert did not provide any information on specific additional measures or a possible extension of the lockdown initially planned until the end of January. As general topics, he named more work from home, the use of medical masks and a reduction in contacts in local public transport – but it is expressly not about discontinuing public transport.

The number of infections shows “a tendency to flatten” the curve, explained the government spokesman. The number of new cases is “still significantly too high”. Nationwide it is now 134 per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days, as the Robert Koch Institute announced. The high was on December 22nd at 197.6. The aim of the federal and state governments is a level of less than 50./sam/DP/stk