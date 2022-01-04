Home page politics

According to consumer protection, the previous statements by the new government on private old-age provision must be overtaken © Michael Kappeler / dpa

There has been a lot of criticism of the Riester model for old-age provision. Consumer advocates have relied on the new government’s will to reform – and are now severely disappointed.

Berlin – According to consumer advocates, the new federal government urgently needs to step up private pension provision. “The Riester pension is not sustainable and actually needs a new regulation with a good inventory protection,” said the head of the federal consumer association, Klaus Müller, of the German press agency. The plans of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP, as set out in the coalition agreement, are disappointing. “At this point, the coalition did not deliver what it could have delivered,” criticized Müller.

Actually, all three parties would have recognized before the federal election that the current system of the Riester pension benefits the insurers far too much and the employees far too little, said the consumer advocate. Instead of real reforms, the coalition agreement would only contain test orders. “That is disappointing and that is not enough. And I’m sure that it works much better at the traffic lights, ”criticized Müller.

In fact, the SPD, FDP and Greens set out in the coalition agreement to examine the offer of a publicly responsible fund for private pension provision. At the same time, the recognition of private investment products with higher returns than Riester should be reconsidered. A portfolio protection has been agreed for current Riester contracts.

The employees needed a simple, profitable and low-cost pension product, emphasized Müller. In other countries, publicly organized share-based provision funds have achieved significantly better returns over the past few years than the insurance-based Riester pension model. A publicly organized fund is the right model. “It’s easier, it’s more profitable, it’s cheaper.”

Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD), Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) and Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) should sit down and focus on the employees. In private old-age provision, the need for action is significantly greater than in the case of company old-age provision or the statutory pension, which, despite its tarnished image, is a very valuable protection for many people. (dpa)