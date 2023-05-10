Lithuania has long considered the mercenary group, which is fighting in Ukraine among other places, to be terrorists. But the federal government sees legal hurdles for such a classification.

DThe federal government currently sees no legal possibility of putting the Wagner mercenary group on the European Union’s terror list. This emerges from an answer from the Foreign Office to a question from the Union faction, which is available to the FAZ. “The legal requirements for an EU listing as a terrorist organization are high,” it says. The mercenaries of the Wagner Group, founded in 2014, are fighting for Russia in Ukraine, they are also deployed in Africa, so they are cooperating with the putsch government in Mali, among other things, and have significantly worsened the security situation there, including for the Bundeswehr.

The mercenaries are accused of having committed war crimes. In Lithuania, the parliament had already decided in March to classify the group as a terrorist organization and called on other countries to do the same. On Tuesday, the French National Assembly unanimously passed the resolution to add the Wagner Group to the EU list of terrorist organizations.