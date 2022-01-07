Home page world

From: Jennifer Lanzinger

divide

The corona numbers also rise on the day of the corona summit. As of Sunday, the federal government will classify every second country in the world as a high-risk area. The news ticker.

The corona incidence also rises on the day of the Corona * summit.

The vaccination rate in Germany is stagnating (see update from January 7th, 10 a.m.).

As of Sunday, around every second country in the world is classified as a high-risk area (see update from January 7th, 3:55 p.m.).

This news ticker on the corona pandemic is continuously updated.

Update from January 7th, 3:55 p.m .: The federal government has classified the neighboring country of Luxembourg and almost 40 other countries as high-risk areas in whole or in part due to the high Corona numbers from Sunday (January 9th). The RKI announced on Friday. Anyone who enters from such an area and is not fully vaccinated or recovered has to be in quarantine for ten days and can only get rid of it with a negative test five days after arrival at the earliest.

In addition to Luxembourg, Sweden, Australia, Argentina, the United Arab Emirates and their winter holiday destinations Dubai, Israel and Kenya will be on the risk list on Sunday. Overall, the number of high-risk areas worldwide increases to more than 100 countries in one fell swoop. This means that around every second country in the world is again a high-risk area. Ukraine is the only country to be removed from the list. Of the neighboring countries of Germany, only Austria will not be a high-risk area as of Sunday.

Corona in Germany: the head of paediatricians urgently calls for a mandatory vaccination

Update from January 7th, 12.50 p.m .: Will the general compulsory vaccination come or will it not come? While the federal and state governments are discussing how to proceed on Friday, paediatricians are calling for a quick introduction of compulsory corona vaccination for all adults. He wanted “a general compulsory vaccination, and immediately,” said the president of the professional association of paediatricians (BVKJ), Thomas Fischbach, opposite the New Osnabrück newspaper.

Politicians have shied away from the uncomfortable topic for far too long and now want to put the compulsory vaccination on the back burner, criticized Fischbach. “That would be fatal, because the longer children and adolescents have to suffer from the restrictions.” Children should no longer have to serve to “protect those who are really at risk, that is, unvaccinated adults. Because that is indecent, “said the medical representative.

Corona in Germany: vaccination rate stagnates

Update from January 7th, 10 a.m .: The corona numbers have been rising sharply for days, on Friday the federal and state governments want to discuss how to proceed as part of the corona summit. The vaccination rate remains at a relatively constant level. In Germany, 595,000 vaccine doses were administered on Thursday. This means that 59.6 million people in Germany (71.6 percent of the population) now have full basic protection with the mostly necessary second injection. At least 34.6 million people (41.6 percent) received an additional booster vaccination.

At least 728,000 doses had been administered in Germany on Wednesday. The day before the number was 610,730, on New Year’s Day it was 27,400. According to the RKI, 61.9 million people (74.5 percent) have received at least one vaccine dose so far. So far, 21.2 million people (25.5 percent) have not been vaccinated. Among them, however, are around four million children under the age of four for whom no vaccine has yet been approved.

Before the Corona summit: Incidence climbs higher and higher – RKI value cracks a sad mark again

Original notification from January 7th: Berlin – On Friday, the federal and state governments will discuss the further course of action in the Corona * pandemic at the Corona summit, while the number of infections continues to rise. After the RKI reported a massive jump in incidence on Thursday, January 6, 2022, the value climbed above a sad level on Friday. The RKI also reports more than 56,000 new infections.

Before the Corona summit: Incidence climbs higher and higher – RKI value cracks a sad mark again

The RKI gave the value of the official nationwide seven-day incidence, i.e. the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week, as 303.4 on Friday. After the incidence had initially declined in recent weeks, the value has now cracked the sad mark of over 300 again. It has been increasing day by day since the end of December, although the RKI continues to assume that new infections are under-recorded due to fewer tests and reports in the course of the Holidays and the vacation runs out. For comparison: the previous day the value was 285.9. A week ago the nationwide incidence was 214.9 (previous month: 432.2).

A mouth and nose mask lies on the floor in a pedestrian zone. © Frank Rumpenhorst / dpa / symbol image

The health authorities in Germany reported 56,335 new Corona * infections to the RKI within one day. Exactly one week ago there were 41,240 infections. According to the new information, 264 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 323 deaths. The number of corona patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was given by the RKI on Thursday as 3.26 (Wednesday: 3.20).

Novavax’s vaccine is seen as further hope in the fight against the corona pandemic. But who should be vaccinated with it and what are the side effects? * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA