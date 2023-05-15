Ironically, the Federal government asked not to be blackmailed, precisely using as blackmail, the release of the facilities of Pemex in Topolobampo, Guamúchil and Culiacán to achieve a hearing with the Secretary of the Interior, a hearing that was finally cancelled.

Meanwhile, the threshing advances and the uncertainty and despair of food producers grows.

Those same producers that the President of the Republic called “heroes” and affirmed that the Federal Government would support them again, because they had resisted the abandonment of the countryside in the Neoliberal period and continued producing despite the difficulties.

To those same producers who promised guaranteed prices and that, to date, has not complied with the medium-sized corn producers.

From those same producers who took away part of the budget of the most important secretariat in the field, today SADER has almost 2,000 million pesos less than the budget it had in 2018, while the Federation Expenditure Budget (PEF ) has grown 57% from 2018 to 2023.

To those same producers who eliminated institutions such as ASERCA and Financiera Nacional and who took away subsidies for interest rates, insurance premiums and multiple supports for the technification and mechanization of the field.

Today, the only solution to the marketing problems faced by not only Sinaloan producers, but also wheat producers from Sonora and Baja California and sorghum producers from Nayarit and Tamaulipas, among other states with commercial agriculture, is for the Federal Government to Serve as an interlocutor with buyers and through subsidies, negotiate with industrialists so that they come to buy in these states.

Unfortunately, there is a closure in the National Palace, since in a “week”, the state president commented that the President had told him that he did not want to owe favors to the industrialists and that they were going to subdue them.

However, it is impossible to build a price for producers, without the participation of those who are going to buy the grain.

But, there will be those who wonder Why is it important to resolve the commercialization of corn and wheat in Sinaloa?

First of all, because in a primary economy Like ours, everything that happens to the countryside directly impacts the economy of the city. In Sinaloa, 11% of wealth is generated by food producers.

The quantity, quality and prices of our food depend on the countryside, more than 10 million tons of food that reach 130 million Mexicans depend on.

Agriculture generates more than 65,000 million pesos (the equivalent of the State budget) and particularly corn and wheat represent more than 38,000 million pesos with multiple effects in all economic sectors. In addition, the countryside generates around 200,000 jobs per year…

And in that sense, the struggle of the producers is for the economy of Sinaloa, it is for the production of food, for the control of inflation and food self-sufficiency.

In addition, commercialization of the field is an obligation of the State, guaranteed by article 27 section XX of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States.

Finally, it is urgent to solve the commercialization of grains, before it becomes a political, social and economic problem in all states with commercial agriculture.

For this reason, I ask you dear reader: would you vote for those who are governing?

