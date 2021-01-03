In 2020, the German government approved arms exports worth more than one billion euros to states that were involved in the wars in Yemen and Libya at the same time. That comes from the answers of the Federal Ministry of Economics to parliamentary questions of the Greens MP Omid Nouripour.

According to this, armaments worth almost 752 million euros were allowed to be sold to Egypt alone last year. Arms and military equipment worth more than 305 million euros were allowed to be exported to Qatar. The two states each supported different warring parties in Libya last year. Egypt is also a member of the alliance involved in the war in Yemen.

In addition, last year the federal government allowed the export of armaments to the United Arab Emirates (51.3 million euros) and Turkey (22.9 million euros). Like Egypt, the United Arab Emirates supported the warlord Chalifa Haftar in Libya, who fought against the internationally recognized unity government in Tripoli. Both states are said to have delivered weapons to the rebels. In contrast, Turkey, like Qatar, stood on the side of the Libyan unity government. In October last year, the conflicting parties in Libya agreed on a ceasefire.

Federal government called for the end of arms deliveries to Libya

In January 2020, the Federal Government hosted an international Libya conference in Berlin. The task of the Germans, who mediated in the conflict together with the United Nations, was in particular to convince other states to no longer supply the conflicting parties in Libya with weapons. However, in 2019 Germany itself approved arms exports worth more than 1.3 billion euros to states that were directly or indirectly involved in the Libyan war.

As the figures that have now become known show, the Federal Government did not abandon this practice even after the Berlin Conference. Although the total value of the exports approved in 2020 for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) fell to a fifth compared to the previous year, the value of the permitted arms exports to Qatar rose from almost 240 million to more than 305 million euros.

With the UAE and Egypt, two important supporters of the warlord Haftar were still allowed to receive armaments worth more than 800 million euros. According to the UN, the UAE and Turkey in particular continued to deliver weapons to the civil war country even after the Berlin conference.

In 2020, the federal government also approved the export of weapons and military equipment to Kuwait (23.4 million euros) and, to a lesser extent, to Jordan (1.7 million euros) and Bahrain (1.5 million euros). Like the UAE and Egypt, these states are part of the Saudi-led alliance that supports the government in Yemen in the fight against the Houthi rebels. In the coalition agreement, the Union and the SPD agreed to stop arms exports to countries that are “directly” involved in the war in Yemen. Therefore, no more export permits for Saudi Arabia are issued.

Nouripour: Arms exports are “declarations of bankruptcy” by the Social Democrats

“The billions in permits for arms exports to states involved in the Yemen war are the bankruptcy of a social democracy that once again promised a restrictive export policy three years ago,” Nouripour told Tagesspiegel. In addition, it is “adventurous” when Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) speaks of an arms embargo for Libya and at the same time raises his hand for arms exports to the embargo breakers.

In total, the federal government approved the export of armaments with a total value of 5.635 billion euros by mid-December 2020. This is a significant decrease compared to the previous year, in which the record value of more than eight billion euros was recorded, but the value is still well above the result of 2018. At that time, the federal government allowed arms exports with a total value of 4.82 billion Euro.