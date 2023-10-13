Lithuania is artificially creating queues to leave the Kaliningrad region in order to cause discontent among citizens. This was announced on October 13 by the acting head of the Federal Customs Service (FCS) of Russia, Ruslan Davydov.

“The way our Lithuanian colleagues are acting today, by their inaction artificially creating queues at the checkpoint, is a violation of both humanitarian norms and rules,” Davydov emphasized in a conversation with TASS after a meeting of the heads of customs services of the CIS countries in Dushanbe.

According to him, a huge number of goods that pass through the checkpoint are sanctioned, and those carried by vehicles are essentially essential goods: this includes medicines and food.

“But even in this situation, we observe silent sabotage from our neighbors, a desire to harm us,” Davydov said.

According to the acting head of the Federal Customs Service, Lithuanian customs officers use various methods to delay the clearance of vehicles. In particular, they explain the delays by a lack of personnel, they inspect cargo for which an inspection procedure is not required even under sanctions, and the necessary actions are carried out slowly. Davydov called what was happening an unscrupulous, inhumane position of Lithuania.

“All this is being done deliberately with the aim of causing dissatisfaction among Russian citizens with multi-day waits to cross the border,” summed up Davydov.

At the only operating automobile checkpoint “Chernyshevskoye” in the Kaliningrad region, every day since October 6, the queue has exceeded 100 trucks, and in the last few days – 130-140 trucks.

Earlier, on September 29, the governor of the Kaliningrad region, Anton Alikhanov, said that the ban on entry into Lithuania for cars with Russian registration does not apply to the transit of Russians through the territory of this country, carried out under a simplified transit document (STD). He clarified that cars with a capacity of up to 10 seats with Russian registration that entered Lithuania before September 11, 2023 must leave the territory of Lithuania within six months, regardless of the citizenship of the owner.

On September 10, the European Commission confirmed an innovation in sanctions legislation, within the framework of which Russians will not be able to enter the countries of the European Union with cars registered in Russia, as this will be considered a prohibited import. As a result, a number of countries have introduced restrictions on the entry of Russian cars. Among such states are Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, and Germany.

The sanctions pressure on Russia increased after the start of a special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022.