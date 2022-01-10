The contest had become official in 2019-2020, however the start times were delayed for different reasons. In its original idea, the competition was to be held for the first time in 2020 and was to have 32 participants, including some teams from the promotion categories. Almost two years later, the Cup has already defined its start date and its new format. In this note we will tell you how and when it will be played.
The Cup will be played from February 2 to 12 in a single venue, which is to be defined. 16 teams will participate, 8 classified from the Federal Council and the best 8 from Apertura 2021.
Of the representatives of the Federal Council there will be 1 club per region, except for the Bonaerense Pampeana Region, where two teams will classify:
Center Region: Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
Cuyo Region: Godoy Cruz (Mendoza)
North Coast Region: Atlético Oberá (Oberá)
South Coast Region: Santa Maria de Oro (Concordia)
North Region: Atlético Tucumán (Tucumán)
Bonaerense Pampeana Region: Malvinas (La Plata) and Aldosivi (Mar del Plata)
Patagonian Region: Luna Park (Bariloche)
By AFA, the classified will be the 8 best classified of the Apertura 2021: River, Boca, San Lorenzo, UAI Urquiza, Independiente, Gimnasia LP, El Porvenir and Rosario Central.
