Is Germany too lax in the fight against climate change? The Federal Constitutional Court dealt with four constitutional complaints. The decision of the highest German court is eagerly awaited.

Karlsruhe – The Federal Constitutional Court announced its decision on constitutional complaints against various provisions of the Federal Climate Protection Act on Thursday (9:30 a.m.). The environmental organization BUND and, among others, representatives of Fridays for Future had submitted constitutional complaints because they considered the measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to limit global warming to be inadequate (Ref .: 1 BvR 2656/18, among others).

Climate protection goals in Germany put to the test

There are a total of four constitutional complaints against German climate policy – which are not enough for the plaintiffs.

They see their fundamental rights violated when politics does not sufficiently contain global warming. The first lawsuit was filed in 2018 by the Federation for the Environment and Nature Conservation Germany, the Solar Energy Funding Association Germany and several individual plaintiffs. The other two lawsuits followed in early 2020 after the new climate protection law came into force.

It stipulates how much carbon dioxide individual sectors such as the energy industry or transport may still emit in the coming years. The emission of climate-damaging greenhouse gases is expected to decrease by 55 percent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

“It’s about a humane future for today’s young and future generations”

Numerous young people are suing the law, supported by various environmental protection organizations. Two of the constitutional complaints, one in ten Germans and one in 15 people from Bangladesh and Nepal, are supported by Deutsche Umwelthilfe. Another lawsuit brought by nine young adults from Germany is supported by Germanwatch, Greenpeace and Protect the Planet.

“It’s about a humane future for today’s young people and the next generation,” said Caroline Schroeder, advisor for climate action communication at Germanwatch, the AFP news agency. “Your fundamental and freedom rights to life and physical integrity, but also to property and freedom of occupation, will be violated if the climate crisis is not better contained.”

Among the nine plaintiffs supported by the three environmental associations are Luisa Neubauer from Fridays for Future * and young people whose families make a living from tourism or agriculture and fear the effects of the increasing frequency of extreme weather events and rising sea levels. “You want to take over the business and don’t know whether that will still be possible,” said Schroeder. The generation is deprived of the ability to make decisions about their future as a result of the climate crisis.

Missing climate protection in Germany?

The aim of the constitutional complaint is for the court to declare the Climate Protection Act unconstitutional and oblige the legislature to make improvements. But even a non-acceptance decision would be a win if it were well founded, said Schroeder. “If Karlsruhe recognizes that the federal government has certain protective obligations, then we could build on it.”

It is not the first time that a court has had to deal with climate policy. In 2019, the Berlin Administrative Court dismissed a lawsuit by three families of organic farmers aimed at meeting the 2020 climate target as inadmissible. The Berlin judges declared, among other things, that the climate targets are a political declaration of intent, not a legally binding regulation.

Last month, the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg dismissed a complaint by citizens from EU countries as well as from Kenya and Fiji against the EU’s 2018 climate package. The plaintiffs are not directly concerned individually, which is why their action is inadmissible, said the European judges.

Climate lawsuits have been successful in the Netherlands and France

In other countries, on the other hand, climate actions have been successful: the Supreme Court of the Netherlands ruled at the end of 2019 that the state must limit greenhouse gas emissions more than before. The administrative court in Paris upheld a similar lawsuit by environmental organizations against the French state in February, ruling that France was doing too little to protect the climate.

At the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg there is also an action brought by eight children and young people from Portugal against 33 countries, including Germany. They argue that the governments in question have failed to contain global warming enough, making forest fires and droughts more likely in Portugal.