In a decision supported by the three magistrates that compose it, Chamber I of the Federal Chamber revoked the dismissal of the governor Buenos Aires Axel Kicillof and the former owner of SIGEN Daniel Reposo, in the case in which the irruption of these two officials is investigated together with Guillermo Moreno and a group of people at the Clarín SA meeting on April 25, 2013.

On that occasion, Moreno, Kicillof and Reposo led an operation to prevent the assembly from being held, in violation of article 160 of the Penal Code, intended to punish crimes against freedom of assembly. According to this article, the Code orders the repression “with imprisonment from fifteen days to three months, whoever materially prevents or disturbs a lawful meeting, with insults or threats to the speaker or the institution organizing the event.”

The decision of the Chamber, signed by judges Pablo Bertuzzi, Mariano Llorens and Leopoldo Bruglia, revokes a decision made by the judge Rodolfo Canicoba Corral -who left his post after retiring last year-, when prosecuted Moreno and dismissed Kicillof and Reposo considering that indeed the first of them sought to prevent the meeting of the assembly “with insults or threats to the speaker or the institution organizing the event” and the other two officials remained silent.

On this point, the decision of the Chamber considers that the actions of Kicillof (at that time Minister of Economy) and of Reposo that occurred before, during and after the Assembly should be taken into account. The Chamber maintains that both Kicillof and Reposo worked to prevent this act by the Clarín SA Assembly, even though they did not insult the speaker at the time.