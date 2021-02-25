The Federal Chamber of Bahía Blanca must solve even the judicial situation of Lázaro Báez, prosecuted for leading an illicit association. Together with the Kirchners’ friend, Judge Walter López Da Silva pointed out two businessmen and an accountant as the organizers of the group from that city that would have damaged the treasury in about 673 million pesos, through the use of apocryphal invoices.

In addition, he processed, as members of the gang and also without preventive detention, another eight men, among whom there is Martin, the eldest son of Báez. The twelve reached by the judge’s decision, issued in mid-December 2019, appealed to the court that, since then, has analyzed their resources and has not yet been issued.

Báez’s lawyer in this case was Franco Bindi, one of the organizers of Operative Puf against the cause of the Cuadernos de las Bribes.

Two business groups from Bahia, Ficcadenti and Ferreyra, were targeted for having issued false invoices to Austral Construcciones in exchange for the contracting of “services” or the acquisition of “goods” that they could not lend or they did not have and that Baez’s signature emblem did not need either.

For this action, they would have received, from the Patagonian business group, checks that were later exchanged for cash at a financial institution in Bahía Blanca. Much of that apocryphal invoiced amount would return, also in physical money, to Báez, according to the judicial investigation.

“This obviously did not enter the accounting circuit and kept it ‘in black’, keeping the issuing groups for themselves a percentage of that money as ‘consideration’ for the provision of the aforementioned false invoices,” explained López Da Silva in his ruling.

Besides Lazarus, whom he set free, but seized in 120 million pesos, prosecuted businessmen Silvio Luis Ficcadenti and José Antonio Ferreyra and accountant Rogelio Chanquía as organizers of the criminal group.

Martín Báez, Franco and Enzo Ficcadenti, Denis Ariel and Franco Nicolás Ferreyra, Mario Sebastián and Iván Fernando Pedraza and financier Néstor Manuel Piñeiro, were considered members of the illicit association by the judge, who began to instruct the case in 2017, after assuming at the end of 2016, in front of the federal court 1 Bahia.

The investigation began in 2011 with an audit of the Bahía Blanca regional government of the Federal Administration of Public Revenues and continued, as of October 2014, in that court. In both fields, the administrative and judicial, suffered delays that are being investigated.

As for the AFIP, the federal prosecutor Santiago Ulpiano Martínez evaluates, at the request of López Da Silva, the possible responsibility of the officials of the Bahía Blanca region. In August 2012, by order of Ricardo Echegaray, that distribution was closed, alleging a conflict of a union nature.

Beyond the reason for the closure and transfer of the facilities to Mar del Plata, the decision of the former Kirchner official meant a brake on the progress of the internal audit to Austral Construcciones and the Bahian companies.

In the judicial field, the investigation had progressed with raids ordered by the current prosecutor Martínez, when he acted as surrogate at the head of Federal Court 1. But the K majority in the Council of the Magistracy alleged poor performance in causes against humanity and achieved their displacement in June 2015.

In his place, the judge of Dolores was appointed Alejo Ramos Padilla, who, during his six-month internship, stopped the advance of the cause.

According to judicial sources, the recently appointed federal electoral judge for the province of Buenos Aires, he kept the file in his office while the investigation was delegated to the prosecutor.

In addition, it took measures requested by the accused, such as the release of Denis Ariel and José Antonio Ferreyra, the latter later benefiting from a lack of merit by López Da Silva.

Also Ramos Padilla, who is being investigated for an alleged abuse of authority during the same administration, did not send to the body of experts of the Supreme Court, the documentation seized during the raids ordered by Martínez before his displacement.

