Today, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced the adoption of the digital identity (UAEPASS) as an exclusive mechanism for logging into the customer happiness system, which includes all of its electronic services provided to its customers, via the website.

Abdullah Darwish Hassan, Head of the Technical Support Department at the Authority, confirmed that the Authority, in cooperation with the UAE Pass platform and its partners, activated the feature of logging into its customer happiness system, using the digital identity (UAE Pass), as it is the only approved mechanism for logging into the system, in line with Directives of the UAE government, with the aim of making it easier for federal government employees.

He stated that the Authority prepared a special guide explaining the mechanism for logging into the customer happiness system, using the digital identity, and circulated it to its customers in general and to federal government employees in particular, through the government human resources information management system “Bayanati”, social media platforms, and official channels.

The head of the technical support department at the authority explained that registration in the digital identity system is a prerequisite for using the customer happiness system, which constitutes a reference for customers, as it includes 8 main services and many sub-services.

The Authority had launched the Customer Happiness System in 2019, as part of its tireless efforts to make it easier for customers, by providing an interactive electronic platform that includes all the services it provides to them, making use of the best modern and innovative means. With the aim of making it easier for them, saving time and effort, and thus raising their levels of satisfaction and happiness with its services and the methods of providing them.

The customer happiness system is interactive, as it allows customers to evaluate the services provided to them, make comments on them, and submit development proposals that the Authority will benefit from and take into account to develop the system and improve the quality of the services it provides.

It is also considered an integrated electronic portal through which the Authority provides the necessary support to its customers, with regard to the operation and maintenance of all electronic human resources systems under the umbrella of the human resources information management system in the federal government, “Bayanati.”

The customer happiness system provides many interactive services, especially those provided by the Authority’s smart application (FAHR), the service of inquiring about human resources policies and legislation in the federal government, requesting training on human resources legislation and systems, the service of reviewing and approving organizational structures in federal agencies, and the two benchmarking services. Reviewing job descriptions, government skills bank services, and services related to disseminating knowledge of human resources in the federal government.