The federal government currently sees no level for new negotiations with the descendants of the last German monarchy in the dispute over possible returns and compensation to the Hohenzollerns. From the point of view of Minister of State for Culture Monika Grütters, further negotiations will only make sense if Brandenburg and Berlin support their continuation. For the CDU politician, appropriate coordinated decisions have to be made within the two state governments.

“In our impression, there is currently no such consensus to continue the talks in both countries,” said a spokesman for Grütters of the dpa on Tuesday in Berlin. In any case, there has so far been no initiative on the part of one of the state governments towards the federal government.

Berlin’s Senator for Culture, Klaus Lederer, had previously opposed an advance by the Hohenzollern family. The Prussian Palaces and Gardens Foundation and the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation could of course not prevent the Hohenzollerns from actually withdrawing their loans, the left-wing politician said on Monday. “The public authorities will certainly not allow themselves to be blackmailed with this form of threat.”

Representatives of the Hohenzollern had brought into play a withdrawal of loans from public museums in Berlin and Brandenburg. The history of Prussia does not only extend to the two countries, it said in a letter from the chief negotiator of the Hohenzollern, Jürgen Aretz, to the competent authorities in Potsdam. There is no question that the cultural goods can also be exhibited outside of these countries.

Negotiations have been ongoing since 2014

The properties have been negotiated between the federal government with the federal states and Hohenzollern since 2014. Talks are on hold after Brandenburg resumed a process of expropriated real estate that has been ongoing since 2015. The country had refused compensation on the basis of the Unification Treaty. On the other hand, the Hohenzollern complain, it is about 1.2 million euros. According to the law, there is no compensation for those who “made a significant contribution” to the Nazi system.

Senator for Culture Lederer sees “a unanimous professional opinion” that the Hohenzollern Prince was a “signaler” to “draw conservatives in the Weimar Republic to the side of the Nazi regime”. This is denied by the Hohenzollern.

Looking at the loans, Lederer spoke of Berlin’s interest “that these things should be sorted and sorted”. He does not want a combination of both aspects. “As long as these things get mixed up, I don’t see any basis for any talks or negotiations,” he said. Brandenburg had recently agreed to deadlines for the Hohenzollern to comment on both procedures by one year. (dpa)