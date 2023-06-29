Home page politics

From: Christian Fuller

Digital learning platform (symbol image)

Around 1.5 billion euros flow into the attempt by the federal and state governments to introduce functioning digital learning platforms for schools.

This analysis lies IPPEN.MEDIA as part of a cooperation with Education.Table Professional Briefing before – first published him Education.Table on June 21, 2023.

The projects are not only expensive and confusing – some are hanging by a thread for other reasons.

The President of the Ministers of Education passed especially in the Table.Media interview to quickly agree on a successor to the “Digital Pact 1”. But while Katharina Günther-Wünsch (CDU) is already demanding new money, the committee she chairs is also one of the delayers and spendthrifts. This is shown by a Table.Media research on spending on digital tools. The federal and state governments spend money on learning platforms and virtual classrooms in a large number of projects – often without having a clear overview. The research shows that the state is promoting digital infrastructures, school clouds and learning portals worth around 1.5 billion euros. But the money is getting to the digital professionals in the market rather dribble by drop.

A report by Table.Media about a multi-million dollar Intelligent Tutorial System for professional EdTechs to build has generated a lot of inquiries. Are the funds already advertised? Where to apply At the same time, the crucial question was raised: How many of the projects does the state program itself, how many does it have created – and how professionally does it actually do it?

The state rarely programs itself

For a long time, the state, in the form of the Minister of Education and the federal government, had kept its distance from the EdTechs. Even during the pandemic, the federal and state governments refused to even ask for advice from providers experienced in learning management systems (LMS), learning platforms and applications. That seems to be changing now. As reported, eight countries, led by Saxony, have joined forces to buy a smart learning cloud from an established provider. Targeted investment: 55 million euros. Another, very similar project is also being promoted by eight federal states – there it is about an “Adaptive Learning Cloud” created by professionals. This time Hamburg is in charge. The example shows: there are duplications and overlaps. Transparency looks different.

If you look at the federal government as the most important net contributor to digital projects, you can see that the state invests almost staggering amounts in digital projects, the uniqueness of which is sometimes not revealed even at second glance. A total of around ten billion euros flow into the large flagship projects from the digital pact for schools to the education platform and the learning clouds of the federal states. A list of just these learning platforms adds up to around 1.5 billion euros.

Double and triple: the sky full of learning clouds

630 million euros: At the top is the federal government, which spends 630 million euros on the “National Education Platform”. The core of this digital infrastructure should be a certificate wallet and a single sign-on (SSO). The latter should enable all learners from kindergarten to adult education center to access all possible pedagogical functions via a single login. However, the federal states have been building an SSO for a long time, which has long been in trial operation under the name Vidis. No wonder: the federal government has apparently acted without the participation of the federal states. The Tagesspiegel background digitization reported the countries wanted to ignore the expensive project. Table.Media showed that the federal states have not yet heard of any offer from the federal government to discuss the structure of the new platform.

At the top is the federal government, which spends 630 million euros on the “National Education Platform”. The core of this digital infrastructure should be a certificate wallet and a single sign-on (SSO). The latter should enable all learners from kindergarten to adult education center to access all possible pedagogical functions via a single login. However, the federal states have been building an SSO for a long time, which has long been in trial operation under the name Vidis. No wonder: the federal government has apparently acted without the participation of the federal states. The Tagesspiegel background digitization reported the countries wanted to ignore the expensive project. Table.Media showed that the federal states have not yet heard of any offer from the federal government to discuss the structure of the new platform. 232.7 million euros: For their part, the federal states are organizing projects worth a quarter of a billion euros. (See graphic) Either they turn on the so-called media institute of the countries, the FWU in Munich. Or they organize the project themselves. This includes, for example, the intelligent tutorial system worth 55 million euros. But the – supposedly finished – school cloud from the programming labs of the Hasso Plattner Institute will also receive another 36 million euros. The expenses for itslearning (an LMS) add up to 12.6 million euros. The mentioned Adaptive Learning Cloud is quite cheap at 5.7 million euros. In addition, there are 35 million euros for an “educational cloud infrastructure”. Incidentally, 90 percent of these and other 20 cross-state projects are paid for by the federal government.

For their part, the federal states are organizing projects worth a quarter of a billion euros. (See graphic) Either they turn on the so-called media institute of the countries, the FWU in Munich. Or they organize the project themselves. This includes, for example, the intelligent tutorial system worth 55 million euros. But the – supposedly finished – school cloud from the programming labs of the Hasso Plattner Institute will also receive another 36 million euros. The expenses for itslearning (an LMS) add up to 12.6 million euros. The mentioned Adaptive Learning Cloud is quite cheap at 5.7 million euros. In addition, there are 35 million euros for an “educational cloud infrastructure”. Incidentally, 90 percent of these and other 20 cross-state projects are paid for by the federal government. 700 million euros: Individual federal states are each investing hundreds of millions of euros in the development of digital infrastructures. North Rhine-Westphalia is investing 200 million euros over the next five years. In Bavaria it is not entirely clear how high the expenses for the BayernCloud school are – the figures vary between 87 and 335 million euros, sometimes the ministry even reports the amount of one billion euros. Our research says: it should be 335 million euros. Baden-Württemberg is investing 144 million euros in its complex learning platform.

Expertise from publishers and EdTechs, money from the state

In the ranks of digital education providers and textbook publishers, people shake their heads in disbelief at such amounts. Publishers, led by the market leaders Klett, Cornelsen and Westermann, can draw from a budget of 450 million euros per year. It has remained constant for many years. There is (so far) no definable budget for digital providers and EdTechs. The real professionals of digital education only got orders at short notice during the pandemic. Or they grabbed a few crumbs from the federal 630 million cornucopia for the National Education Platform. Incidentally, the money comes from EU pots.

If you take a closer look at the individual projects, it is interesting how the state, as the creator of digital tools, proceeds. For example, the Media Institute of the Federal States (FWU) recently sent out a questionnaire to various competitors, which Table.Media has at its disposal. In this, the providers should prove their ability to design digital platforms and list their technological features and business partners. Last question of the questionnaire: “If you use AI: What forms of AI do you use? (Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Learning Analytics etc.)”

EdTechs don’t want to find out from the federal and state governments

However, the competence of those who send out the questionnaire certainly raises questions. One of the project managers for the adaptive learning cloud, led by Hamburg, said that he had to “first get to grips with the topic”. So far he has dealt with completely different issues. The digital education providers are reacting reservedly. “I didn’t invest money, time and commitment for ten years in order to now inform newcomers from the state with my knowledge.” This is what one of the respondents said, who did not want his name to be published. Rightly so – because those who express themselves openly must expect non-compliance.

However, the state does not yet know exactly what will actually become of the Adaptive Learning Cloud. It is possible that a selected provider will make its software available for the eight countries. He would then be rewarded with license fees that he can charge for the LMS, including artificial intelligence functions. However, it would also be conceivable that the software offered should help smaller providers who do not have the necessary IT capacities. They could then deploy their ideas or content to schools through the software. Table.Media has found out that it has not yet been decided how the eight federal states want to proceed.

Projects from the buzzword bingo of digitization

But other federal-state subspecies of the learning platform species also raise questions: Why does the unicum, which was once started as a national education cloud by the BMBF and ended up as a three-state cloud, get another 36 million euros? After all, there are two damning Court of Auditors reports that urgently warn against putting more money into this platform. Why is an established – and commercial – LMS like itslearning being funded with almost 13 million euros? Who owns the resulting new version? And what about the pedagogical cloud infrastructure? The project description reads like something out of the buzzword bingo of digitization – but was nevertheless rewarded with 35 million euros.

However, one has to give the countries credit for the fact that they have entered into an extremely dynamic technical development. The advent of generative language models like ChatGPT has set both the Intelligent Tutorial Systems project and the Adaptive Learning Cloud back on track. There has not yet been a call for tenders for either project. No wonder: Why should schools now be provided with digital technology when technical progress is turning the entire industry upside down? (By Christian Fuller)