The question is no longer whether the shutdown will be extended – just how hard it will be for people. According to information from the Tagesspiegel, the federal and state governments want to agree to extend the lockdown that was decided in mid-December until January 31, and to tighten it in parts.

After an interim result of the round of talks between Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Prime Minister’s Conference, which began on Tuesday at 2 p.m., the Extension of the lockdown also for schools and daycare centers. It would then continue what has been regulated in each country so far. Sometimes the presence requirement is suspended, sometimes there have been complete closings. There are also differences in the emergency care measures.

Only for Elementary schools could be provided, depending on the infection rate, so-called before February Alternating lessons to offer. However, there will be no face-to-face teaching anywhere in the next three weeks.

The phased plan agreed by the ministers of culture begins accordingly in February at the earliest. For the Taking care of the children at home, according to the state Child sickness benefit ten additional days per parent will be introduced, so more money will be granted due to the pandemic.

One household plus one person

According to the information available, it can be expected that the general Contact restrictions similar to the spring lockdown one household plus one person. So far: one household plus one additional household, a maximum of five people.

In addition, local restrictions of the Range of motion in conversation when a certain infection situation has occurred. Such a scheme – we’re talking about a restriction to 15 kilometers in a radius – It already exists in Saxony, and the Thuringian Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) has only just considered it for his country. The restricted range of motion should be in corona hotspots from one Incidence value of 200 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants apply within seven days.

The tougher regulation on the possibility of apparently requested by the Chancellery in the preliminary talks Curfews is not included in the draft paper for the round. It would therefore remain with the decision of December to provide local curfew if an incidence value of 200 new infections is exceeded. According to the Tagesspiegel coronavirus map, this is now the case in 101 rural and urban districts. Such exit restrictions are already possible at any time and are often applied, often limited to the night. The Chancellery had suggested lowering the threshold to 100 new infections.

Many circles affected

In total there are 294 districts and 107 independent cities in Germany. If the exit restrictions from the Merkel 200 Plan were implemented, freedom of movement would be severely restricted in these circles, for example:

Vogtland District (801.2)

Meissen (504.2)

Eisenach (429.5)

Eastern Ore Mountains (408.8)

Hildburghausen (401.2)

Cottbus (348.2)

Zwickau (336)

Coburg (319.9)

Nuremberg (310.6)

Dresden (309.9)

Bayreuth district (301)

City of Hof (285.2)

Limburg-Weilburg (259.4)

Passau (257.3)

Casting (253.6)

Potsdam (241.5)

Oberhausen (236.7)

City of Fürth (223.1)

City of Landshut (216.8)

Stendal (206.3)

In particular, the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) considers curfews to be an effective means for high numbers of infections. In Bavaria there is a general curfew between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., with exceptions for professional reasons or emergencies. It is similar in Baden-Württemberg and Saxony. In North Rhine-Westphalia, on the other hand, there is no state-wide order, but there are curfews at the district level.

The previous lockdown is limited to next Sunday. Opinion recently indicated that it should continue to be a matter of the state as to when curfews are issued.

Population open to renewal

In a YouGov survey on behalf of the German Press Agency, almost two thirds of those questioned said they should continue the restrictions at least as hard as they were before.

Before the round, the Association of Education and Upbringing (VBE) had called for a clear decision against the nationwide opening of schools. “We expect that at the conference of the Prime Ministers with the Chancellor a clear decision will be made against the nationwide opening of schools. The infection numbers just don’t give that, ”said VBE boss Udo Beckmann to the editorial network Germany.

Health Minister Jens Spahn is criticized by the SPD for the vaccination policy. Photo: Odd Andersen / AFP

The deliberations of the federal and state governments are overshadowed by an explosive dispute within the grand coalition. The SPD accuses the Union of a vaccination failure. Above all, she is targeting one man: Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU). Vice Chancellor and SPD top candidate Olaf Scholz has sent a catalog with 24 questions to him and the Chancellery. The document is available to the Tagesspiegel. It asks, among other things, why the EU Commission “pre-ordered so few vaccination doses” and why “parts of the doses not used by the EU (…) were not ordered for Germany”. The paper also asks why the EU turned down higher delivery offers from Biontech and Moderna. Particularly spicy: According to “Bild”, the questionnaire was officially handed over by Scholz on behalf of the SPD-governed federal states. If so, the SPD’s candidate for chancellor is trying to assign sole responsibility for the vaccination strategy to the CDU coalition partner.

In the ARD morning magazine, Spahn defended himself: “We have always shared all the information with the Corona cabinet, the Bundestag and the public. But where there are further questions, we will answer them. “