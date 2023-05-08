Home page politics

On Wednesday, the countries will meet with Nancy Faeser for the refugee summit. There is enough arguing beforehand. Greens and FDP are at odds, especially when it comes to money.

Berlin – Next Wednesday, a refugee summit will take place in the Chancellery, to which Chancellor Olaf Scholz will invite representatives of the federal states. The municipalities are not represented at this meeting. Funding for refugee aid will be the main theme of the summit, although other issues will also be discussed. Here are the most important questions and answers:

Refugee summit in Berlin: states demand more money from the federal government

Funding is the biggest and most contentious issue. In view of the renewed increase in the number of migrants in Germany and an expected constant trend in the coming months, the federal states and municipalities are demanding more financial support from the federal government as they have reached their performance limits.

However, according to a draft resolution by the traffic light coalition, which is available to the ARD capital studio, the federal government is not planning any significant increase in refugee aid. The argument is that the federal government is already making billions available to support the refugees, while the states and local authorities are recording billions in surplus.

The said paper contains proposals to ease the burden, including extending the residence permit for refugees with reduced protection status from one to three years. The idea behind this is that the staff at the immigration authorities have more time for other tasks if refugees with subsidiary protection status no longer have to report every year.

Migration summit in the Chancellery: countries want flat rates for refugees again

In March of this year, the prime ministers of the federal states spoke out in favor of reintroducing the four-pillar model, which the federal government, however, rejects. Until the end of 2021, the model included a payment of 670 euros per refugee and a flat rate for refugee-related purposes. In addition, the costs for unaccompanied minor foreigners and accommodation after initial admission were borne by the federal government.

Greens against SPD and FDP: Ricarda Lang has a clear idea of ​​​​migration

In a television interview, Green Party leader Ricarda Lang spoke of the “actual problems” on site, particularly the lack of funding. While the SPD and FDP are relatively close when it comes to refugee policy, the Greens tend to focus more on money.

The prime ministers are demanding clear decisions to limit the number of refugees. “We expect the federal government to do everything it can to significantly reduce the influx of refugees,” said the President of the District Council, Reinhard Sager Rheinische Post. One argument for this is that the influx of migrants puts an additional strain on the already strained housing market and that there is often not enough accommodation available.

Faeser at the Migration Summit: How should the influx of refugees be limited?

The federal government is examining whether asylum procedures can also be carried out in countries outside the EU. Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser announced that “constitutional migration agreements with third countries” are planned in order to facilitate the entry of specialists, students and trainees as well as repatriations. There is agreement that the EU’s external borders must be better protected. Some states have already built fences or fortifications, but these are not continuous. In addition, many migrants come to the EU via the Mediterranean. So far, there has only been cooperation with Turkey.

Border controls and manhunts can provide short-term relief, but they do not solve the fundamental problems. Many migrants also have to be cared for because the responsible countries have different deportation practices. The federal government complains that countries take too long to apply for asylum. Some countries argue that they would like to deport more, but due to the denial of the countries of origin this is not possible.

Refugee Summit: What is the practice of deportation?

There are also legal hurdles, as German courts, for example, do not allow returns to Greece because asylum seekers do not receive state aid there. The Dublin Agreement, which states that EU external border countries such as Greece, Hungary, Spain or Italy must take people back if they register there as asylum seekers, does not work either. (mt/dpa)

