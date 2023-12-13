Rosaviatsia refused to comment on the resumption of work at Krasnodar airport

The Federal Air Transport Agency refused to comment on the resumption of work at Krasnodar airport. This is how the department responded to Lenta.ru’s request.

“No comment,” the FAA responded.

On December 13, Kuban Governor Veniamin Kondratyev, in a conversation with the Shot Telegram channel, announced that Pashkovsky Airport would resume operations on December 15.

“Indeed, the decision to open may be made after the test flight on December 15,” said the head of the region. Shot clarifies that flight safety has already been checked.

Krasnodar airport, like 10 others in southern Russia, ceased operations after the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The Federal Air Transport Agency periodically extended restrictions, but since January 2023 it has stopped doing so.