Rosaviatsia: the situation with the risk of arrest of 37 GTLK aircraft is not new

The Federal Air Transport Agency said that the situation with the arrest of 37 aircraft of the State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) is not new and that its employees have well-developed options to mitigate possible risks for air traffic and passengers. This is how the department responded to the publication that they wanted to arrest Russian airliners in Europe, the commentary was published in the official Telegram– channel of the Federal Air Transport Agency.

According to the source, the share of aircraft that the media write about is less than five percent of the entire fleet of Russian carriers.

Related materials:

“If legal risks arise, Rosaviatsia will take the necessary measures to respect the rights of passengers and implement the declared international flight program,” the statement says.

In addition, the Federal Air Transport Agency assured that flights on STLC aircraft are now operating normally.

Earlier, the Izvestia newspaper, citing sources in the aviation authorities and the Ministry of Transport, reported that domestic carriers could lose at least 37 foreign aircraft that now belong to the State Transport Leasing Company. The Irish High Court proceedings could put them at risk of being arrested in overseas ports.