About 60 Russian airports have expressed interest in installing electronic warfare systems to suppress unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The head of the Federal Air Transport Agency, Dmitry Yadrov, told reporters about this on January 2 during an inspection of the work of Sheremetyevo Airport.

He also announced the installation of such systems at 31 airfields by 2030.

“As part of the federal project, approved by the Chairman of the Government, it is planned to equip 31 airfields with drone detection and suppression systems within the framework of the federal budget by 2030,” the official said.

Moreover, 30 airfields are ready to install systems using internal funds, not the federal budget, Yadrov clarified.

Earlier, on December 14, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs approved the procedure for making a decision on the destruction of unmanned aerial vehicles. The document determines who can make decisions on the destruction of airborne, underwater, surface vehicles, unmanned vehicles and other automated unmanned systems.

On the same day, the government procurement website was updated card with information that Vnukovo Airport has ordered drone detection and suppression devices. According to published information, the purchased equipment is made in China. The purchase amount amounted to almost 30 million rubles.

In November, Sheremetyevo Airport installed a radar system for detecting and suppressing UAVs “ENOT-SD”. The system was presented on November 14 at the airport’s stand at the Transport Week 2023 forum. It is clarified that in order to increase efficiency, the complex will use Kaspersky Lab software using artificial intelligence, which has no analogues.