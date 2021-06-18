The Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting concluded on Wednesday and had quite negative effects on global financial markets, especially in the United States.

In the communiqué it was informed that it would not make changes to the current monetary policy; however, in the press conference following the release, the responses of Jerome Powell (its president) created enormous volatility in the markets. In reality, what influenced these movements was the following: the statement said that interest rates could begin to move up in 2023, when a month ago it had been indicated that this could happen until 2024.

The foregoing was enough for the yield on the ten-year treasury bonds to rise almost 10 basis points, for the dollar to strengthen and, in the case of Mexico, the currency to devalue from 20.09 to 20.30 pesos per dollar; In addition, in the famous table of points, the members who predicted a rise in 2023, went from 4 last month to 7 this time. But what affected the most was that to an express question from a reporter in relation to expected inflation, Powell said that if future inflation remained longer than estimated and rose above the Fed’s expectations, it will put all of the expectations to work. mechanisms at your fingertips to control this phenomenon. The market read between the lines that this could mean reductions in bond purchases earlier than estimated and that the zero interest rate cycle could end. This also caused losses in the US stock indices, with possible repercussions on world stock markets.

From my very particular point of view, the reaction of the markets was a bit exaggerated because I maintain the impression that the injection of liquidity through the purchase of bonds will remain unchanged for a good part of the remainder of the year and that the rate of Interest will remain near zero throughout this year and much of 2022. In summary, monetary policy in the United States will continue to be lax for the next 18 months. Sure, these are personal estimates.

In the end, we must recognize that future decisions of the Federal Reserve will be dependent data, but taking into account that the good economic results that are being seen now are encouraged by the current monetary stimuli and that these will only be reduced when the economy in all senses can keep expanding on its own merits.

It is important to note that in terms of job creation there are still very important lags that will take more than a year to materialize, this among some other things. It is wise to wait for the markets to absorb yesterday’s statement to really see what it means; anticipating decisions can be counterproductive. _

