Fed slows the pace of increases but the battle to raise prices is not over

Slow down the pace of rate increases but the end of the “fight” to cool down prices is still far away: the American central bank announced a new rise of 25 points, thus bringing the rate to a target range of 4.50-4.75%“Inflation has eased slightly but it remains elevated,” explains the Fed highest level since 2007. The US central bank added that recent indicators “point to modest growth in spending and output” as economic activity slows. He “expects that the increases will be appropriate to the targets” to bring inflation back to the established 2%.

Since March 2022, the Fed he raised interest rates eight times, including four consecutive hikes of 0.75 percentage points, raising borrowing costs in hopes of curbing demand. The goal is to bring down inflation, which last year rose at its fastest pace in decades, reaching its peak. The 0.25 percentage point increase marks a step back from the half point increase December and previous 0.75% increases. However, the FOMC stresses that rate hikes will continue, noting that bankers are “very alert to inflation risks” from the fallout from Russia’s war against Ukraine.

