The US Federal Reserve System (FRS) on December 14 raised the discount rate by 50 basis points and considers it appropriate to increase it further for some time. This was stated by the head of the regulator Jerome Powell.

“Today, the Federal Open Market Committee of the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 1/2 percentage point. We continue to expect a continued boost to be appropriate to achieve a monetary policy stance that is sufficiently contractionary to bring inflation back to 2% over time.” declared he’s at a press conference.

He added that restoring price stability may require maintaining a containment policy for some time.

Earlier in the day, the Fed announced a rate hike amid high inflation due to imbalances in supply and demand associated with the pandemic, rising food and energy prices and broader price pressures. At the same time, the regulator pointed to a moderate increase in spending and production, a significant increase in the number of jobs in recent months and a low unemployment rate.

“Committee [по операциям на открытом рынке ФРС] aims to achieve maximum employment and inflation of 2% in the long run. In support of these goals, he has decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 4.25-4.5%,” the statement said. statement Fed.

All committee members voted unanimously for the decision. The Fed raised the rate several times by 75 basis points, and then to moderate measures due to the gradual slowdown in inflation in the country.

At the end of November, Yury Kravchenko, Head of the Banking and Money Market Department at Veles Capital IC, explained that a possible slowdown in the rate increase by the Federal Reserve System led to a noticeable decrease in the dollar index relative to other currencies. In November 2022, the dollar index against a basket of major world currencies fell by 4.5%.

The fight against global inflation has become the main task of the largest central banks around the world. Monetary policy measures, including raising rates, do not give the desired effect. Analysts have serious concerns that even such omnipotent institutions as the US Federal Reserve have less and less opportunity to influence the situation.