The Fed leaves rates unchanged and doubles its GDP growth forecasts

Once again the central bank decisions they are in the foreground and dictate the trajectory that the credit markets. Unlike the 25 bps increase in the ECB last week, the FED decided to keep rates unchanged, a pause, even if accompanied by a “hawkish” tone and from a highest dot plot. The market now expects a another rise this year and fewer cuts than previously expected for next year.

This further tightening of financial conditions“higher for longer” must now be the baseline assumption, it will be reflected in the economy and we expect credit spreadwhich once again are at their lowest levels since the beginning of the year, they will come under pressure due to the increase in refinancing costs for both Investment Grade and High Yield, which will impact investors’ risk appetite.

The credit and rates markets have had a very difficult time coming to terms with the new inflationary paradigm and they always seem to underestimate how far central banks are willing to go to curb inflation; consequentially, we don’t see much benefit in being overly long on creditparticularly on highly leveraged “defensive” names with high refinancing needs over the next 12-24 months.

Comment by Andrea Seminara, Chief Investment Officer of Redhedge Asset Management*

