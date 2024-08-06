Fed, rates unchanged but economy in swings. Comment

As widely expected by consensus, the Federal Reserve left rates unchanged at 5.25% – 5.50%, opting for a line careful of risks for the economy and the labor market. The central bank has acknowledged the presence of signs of a slowdown in the economy, but is not yet convinced that inflation is falling sustainably towards the 2% target: in June the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the PCE index, which measures the prices of the expenses for personal consumption, rose to 2.5% in June, still 50 basis points above the reference target.

Wall Street, meanwhile, is pricing in a September rate cut, a scenario it appears to be increasingly confident in. However, some former Fed officials, including Alan Blinder, vice president during the Clinton administration, believe that given the fragile state of the economy, the time to act is now.



Commentary by Richard Flax, Chief Investment Officer at Moneyfarm

