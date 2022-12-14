The Fed raises rates by 50 basis points

There Federal Reserve ‘trying to achieve maximum employment and 2% inflation rate in the long term” and to achieve these objectives it decided to raise interest rates by 50 basis points to 4.25%-4.50%.

There Federal Reserve is heavily committed to returning inflation to its 2% target. This is what can be read in a note from the US central bank at the end of the last meeting of 2022. Fedin addition, “will continue to reduce its holdings of Treasury and agency debt and mortgage-backed securities, as described in the FFI’s Balance Sheet Reduction Plansederal Reserve published in May”.

