The US Federal Reserve (Fed) announced on Wednesday a pause in interest rate hikes although he cautioned that increases will probably need to be approved again before the end of the year.

The rates thus remain in a range of between 5% and 5.25%, the highest level since mid-2007, after a streak of ten consecutive increases carried out to lower inflation.

“Looking ahead, almost all Committee participants believe that some further rate increases are likely to be appropriate this year to bring inflation to the 2% target,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a press conference.

The director of the regulator explained that after the ten increases carried out since March 2022 now the “destiny” of the 2% is “closer” and therefore it is “reasonable, common sense, to go a little slower” to have more time to analyze the effects that monetary policy has on the economy.

Thus, to “determine the degree of additional tightening” that can be decided, the time it takes for monetary policy to take effect on activity, employment and inflation, as well as the evolution of financial markets, will be taken into account.

Rates remain in a range of 5% to 5.25%, the highest level since mid-2007.

The next Fed meeting will take place on July 25 and 26. and before the end of the year the members of the committee will hold another three meetings in September, October and December.

The Fed’s decision came one day after learning that the year-on-year rate of inflation dropped considerably in Maynine tenths, to stand at 4%, its lowest level since March 2021.

It was the second steepest drop in the consumer price index since it started to decline 11 months ago. Despite this, Powell noted, “inflationary pressures remain high and the process of getting inflation back down to 2% is a long way to go.”

In its economic forecasts, which were also published on Wednesday by the

Fed and that they are an average of the estimates made by the members of the committee, calculate that Inflation will continue to moderate this year until it stands at 3.2%, and at 2.5% in 2024.

He does not expect the desired objective to be reached even in 2025, the year in which he calculates that inflation will stand at 2.1%.

Regarding growth, the members of the committee now calculate an increase in Gross Domestic Product of 1% this year, six tenths above their March forecast. However, they have reduced the forecast for 2024 by one tenth, the year in which it now calculates that the economy will advance 1.1% compared to the 1.2% it estimated before.

For 2025, it forecasts growth of 1.8%, one tenth higher than its previous forecast. Regarding unemployment, he foresees that the rate, which is currently at 3.7%, will close the year at 4.1%, compared to the 4.5% that he previously calculated. He thinks it will be at 4.5% in both 2024 and 2025.

In his statement this Thursday, in which he justified maintaining the rates while evaluating the effects of the increases so far, the Fed noted that recent indicators “suggest that economic activity has continued to expand at a moderate pace.” He also considered that job creation remains strong and the unemployment rate has remained low, while inflation “remains high.”

In addition, he acknowledged that tighter credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation although “the extent of these effects remains uncertain.”

The US banking system, he added, “is solid and resilient.”

The Fed announced its latest rate hike, of a quarter of a point, on May 3. As learned after the publication of the minutes of the meeting, the participants mostly expressed uncertainty about the appropriateness of further tightening monetary policy.

Faced with runaway inflation as a result of the pandemic and Russia’s war against Ukraine, the Fed began raising rates on March 17, 2022. It did so with 25 basis points and rose 50 more in May.

Then he started to step on the gas and made four 75 basis point climbs. In December he raised a half point and this year he began to slow the pace with three 25 basis point hikes.

The relaxation of the rhythm became more necessary after the uncertainty unleashed in the banking system by the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and the Signature Bank and First Republic Bank bailout, which the US authorities managed to contain.

