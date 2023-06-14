And US inflation data showed a significant decline, as it slowed in May to 4.0 percent at an annual rate, compared to 7.9 percent in the previous month, its lowest level since March 2021.

Inflation is twice as low as in June 2022, when it reached a peak of 9.1 percent, the highest level in nearly 4 decades.

However, inflation remains far above the 2 percent target set by the Federal Reserve, which seeks to control the price outburst.

The Federal Reserve adopts another measure of inflation, which is the personal consumption expenditures index, whose figures for the month of May were issued at the end of June, and which rose again in April, reaching 4.4 percent at an annual rate.

Meanwhile, the producer price index recorded a decline of 1.1 percent last May on an annual basis, while Reuters expectations indicated a rise of 1.5 percent, and it had recorded in April 2.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, the producer price index declined by 0.3 percent in May, while experts expected it to decline by 0.1 percent, and it had recorded a 0.2 percent increase in April, according to data released today, June 14.