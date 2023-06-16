The logo of the investment bank Goldman Sachs, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in July 2021. Richard Drew (AP)

The newspaper The Wall Street Journal has revealed this Thursday through an exclusive that the Federal Reserve (Fed, central bank) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC, in its English acronym; US stock market regulator) are investigating Goldman Sachs for the purchase of the portfolio of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) securities, while at the same time helping it get a capital increase before going bankrupt in mid-March, sources close to the case told the newspaper.

The Justice Department has also subpoenaed Goldman Sachs as part of its investigation into SVB, according to the sources consulted. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that the SEC and Justice Department were investigating the bank’s failure. Goldman’s investigations are part of larger investigations, according to these sources.

The Federal Reserve and the SEC are looking for documents related to the role of Goldman Sachs as buyer of the securities portfolio and adviser in the capital increase of SVB, the sources familiar with the case explained. Its goal is to determine whether Goldman’s investment bank and its trading division improperly exchanged information about the sale of the regional bank’s portfolio.

Goldman disclosed last month in a securities statement that “various government agencies” were investigating the bank’s relationship with SVB. The Wall Street firm then stated that it is “cooperating and providing information to various government agencies in connection with their investigations and investigations into SVB, including the firm’s business with SVB on or about March 2023”, that is, immediately before of the bankruptcy, which created a hole of 20,000 million dollars.

Goldman played an important role in the last days of SVB. The regional bank, well established with customers and technology companies, hired Goldman to help raise capital. For its part, Goldman’s business division bought SVB’s portfolio of available-for-sale debt securities, valued at $21 billion, at a discount to their market value.

Banks rarely act simultaneously as advisers to a company and as buyers of its assets, except in times of financial stress, bankers and banking lawyers say, hence the scrutiny over Golman’s alleged use of confidential confirmation. Sachs.

Goldman bankers told SVB executives that before raising capital, the bank had to sell part or all of its holdings to demonstrate the need for such capital, the newspaper reported. Greg Becker, former SVB CEO, told the Senate Banking Committee in May as much.

