We have been enjoying for a few weeks lots of great games on PC and consoles, so it doesn’t hurt that April is a somewhat quieter month when it comes to the launch of new video games. Does this mean that there is nothing interesting on the horizon? Nothing could be further from the truth because for the next four weeks we are going to be able to enjoy some games as interesting like the long-awaited LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the remake of the legendary Chrono Cross or the new sports game from the Great N, Nintendo Switch Sports.

And since we are talking about the hybrid console… April games as great as 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim are also released after passing through PS4, in addition to the remake of The House of the Dead or the adaptation of the already classic Star Wars: The Power of the Force. PC gamers, meanwhile, will have the opportunity to finally enjoy the final version of the interesting King Arthur: Knight’s Tale, which combines role-playing and turn-based strategy in a dark Arthurian fantasy world.

It premieres on Xbox consoles godfall, one of the first games to land on PlayStation 5 (in addition to PC), and both next-gen platforms will also receive their specific version of Chernobylite. Do you want to know more about these games? Do not hesitate to watch our special video with the mentions of the featured games of April, and of course, we also invite you to leave your comments in the news. What is your most anticipated game of the month?

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PC, PS4, Switch, XOne) – April 5



MLB The Show 22 (PS5, XSeries, Switch, PS4, XOne) – April 5



Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition (PC, Switch, PS4, Xone) – April 7



Godfall (XSeries, XOne) – April 7



Hello Neighbor 2 (PC, XSeries, XOne, PS4) – April 7



The House of the Dead: Remake (Switch) – April 7



Total War: Medieval 2 (iOS, Android) – April 7



13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Switch) – April 12



Hearthstone: Journey to the Sunken City (PC, iOS, Android) – April 12



Road 96 (PS5, XSeries, PS4, XOne) – April 15



Postcard 4: No Regerts (PC) – April 20



Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (Switch) – April 20



Chernobylite (XSeries, PS5) – April 21



MotoGP 22 (PC, PS5, XSeries, XOne, PS4, Switch) – April 21



King Arthur: Knight’s Tale (PC) – April 26



The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (Switch, XSeries, PS5, XOne, PS4) – April 27



Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt (PC, PS5) – April 27



Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch) – April 29

