The company is in a legal dispute with Masimo
In the midst of a dispute with Masimo over the creation of the feature, Apple should have removed the tool to measure blood oxygen level that the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 had. The decision came as an obligation to be able to market the products in stores again, after the Court ruled against him and prohibited him from selling the product.
The dispute began in late 2020, when Masimo, a company specialized in health technologies, accused Apple of having stolen its system to measure the level of oxygen in the blood that some models of the watch line have. In a judicial process that extended from there to the present, a ruling a few weeks ago favored the claim.
In December 2023, the International Trade Center (ITC) determined that the technology giant's blood oxygen measurement system violates Masimo's patented guidelines. That way, At the end of the year, Apple was prohibited from selling models that had this function.
Blood oxygen measurement removed from Apple Watch
Given the economic loss that the cessation of sales of these models means, Apple appealed the decision. After receiving the temporary pause of the ban that weighed on the models, The company founded by Steve Jobs quickly removed blood oxygen measurement from its watches to put them back on saleas stated Bloomberg.
Although it was reported that The company has already distributed the new versions of the Apple Watch to stores, the official authorization still remains to be granted so that they can be marketed again.
