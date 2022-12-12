In many World Cups there have been so-called black horses, teams from which nothing is expected and in the end they end up stealing the spotlight, in this case, Qatar 2022 is not the exception since Morocco It is definitely the Dark Horse of this World Cup, after having eliminated several of the powers of the old continent and having qualified for the semifinals of the World Cup.
Inspired by Morocco, today we review the history of the 10 black horses in the different World Cups:
In the first World Cup in Uruguay, one of the surprises was given by the United States, getting into until the semifinals, phase where they could no longer get away with being thrashed 6-1 by Argentina that would later fall in the final against Uruguay.
The Orientals surprised the planet in the competition that took place in England in 1966, they were second in their sector above Italy and Chile; but they were eliminated by Portugal in the quarterfinals.
The Poles would become the most surprising team in the World Cup in Germany; Polish they would consecrate themselves in the third position after facing Brazil.
The Red Devils reached the semifinals against the Argentina of Diego Maradona. The Belgians on their way fought battles against the Soviet Union and Spain, among others.
Seeing an African fight far away in a World Cup has happened very few times in history, but in 1990 in Italy, the Cameroonians they showed that they can fight on the world stage when they reached the quarterfinals, phase where England was in charge of ending their illusion.
the bulgarians commanded by Hristo Stoichkov they would reach the semifinals. On their way they eliminated Mexico and Germany; Italy defeated them in the semi-finals and they had to play the match for third place, however they were unable to do so as they were defeated 4-0 by Sweden.
In their first World Cup they advanced as second in the group they shared with Argentina, there they began to stand out, first beating Romania, then beating Germany 3-0, they were in the prelude to the title, since the host France eliminated them. His participation ended with a great third place, by defeating the Netherlands 2-1.
After their bad participation in the 1954 World Cup in which they lost in the group stage, the Turkish boys returned to the World Cup through the front door. In the round of 16 they defeated the local, Japan, then they beat Senegal, and in the semifinals at times they made Brazil suffer, team that could barely beat them with a 1-0.
It was located in the famous group of death in this world against three world champions, Italy, Uruguay and England, the Ticos fought the first phase, beating Uruguayans and Italians later, in the round of 16, they defeated Greece and in the quarterfinals they were eliminated by the Netherlands on penalties.
Morocco even maintains his undefeated Qatar 2022. Since in the group stage they drew 0-0 against Croatiahe beat 2-0 to Belgium and eliminated 2-1 to Canada. In the round of 16 he kept the 0-0 against Spain and defeated her on penalties and later in the quarterfinals she fired Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo with a 1-0.
In these five games, the Africans have scored five goals and they only received one, not counting those scored in the penalty shootout against Spain. How will the match against France end?
#feat #Morocco #surprise #teams #history #World #Cups
Leave a Reply