The Bories pose for a team photo. Rocio Montes

They call them the stone throwers and the nickname fills them with pride. They are the oldest club in the city of Puerto Natales, in the extreme south of Chile, the gateway to Patagonian tourism. With about 22,000 inhabitants, this small city is a few kilometers from the Torres del Paine, one of the most visited natural wonders on the planet. It is the area where the current president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, was born and grew up, the Region of Magallanes and the Chilean Antarctic.

The club of the stone throwers it is actually called the Bories Social and Cultural Sports Club. It was founded in 1912 and will represent the Magallanes and Chilean Antarctic Region in the next Copa Chile that, as happens in almost the entire planet, brings together professional soccer teams with other semi amateur. Never in its centenary history has it played a match as important as the one that will face Puerto Montt next Friday, and it will be the first time that a national tournament will be played at the Puerto Natales Stadium. It will be broadcast on TNT –it could be seen from anywhere on the planet through the app–, so it will be the southernmost soccer broadcast in history

The number 10 of the Bories during one of the club’s matches. Rocio Montes

the bories it actually represents Puerto Bories, a cove that became part of the city with the urban growth of recent years. At the beginning of the 20th century, it housed the factory complex of the powerful Sociedad Explotadora de Tierra del Fuego, which had a monopoly on livestock in the vast southern zone of Chile, exporting 3,000 sheep a day to Europe.

The working conditions were very poor. The workers came mainly from the island of Chiloé –located further north–, from Spain, Argentina and mainly from Croatia, a colony that over the years grew in the region, to which Boric belongs.

The owners of the refrigerator were British, Braun and Blanchard, and they had viewed with concern the creation of the Magellanic Workers’ Federation, which sought basic labor conquests, such as eight hours a day of work and the possibility of buying essential food in stores that were not owned by the company, which overvalued them. More than 700 workers worked at the sites. There was a railway, a steam line and a brick factory to raise the precarious houses that served to alleviate the ferocious weather conditions.

“It was one of the owners of the refrigerator who decided that the Bories colors would be yellow and blue with vertical stripes, which were those of Everton in England in those years. The tradition has remained unchanged for more than a century”, says Ramón Tenorio, the president of the institution.

In January 1919, a strike that requested the reinstatement of two railway employees ended with the workers’ delegate Carlos Vivero assassinated by a shotgun blast from the English foreman, known as Mister Kidd. From then on, one of the bloodiest stories in the history of Chile will be lived.

The commune of Natales

An indignant crowd first took over the refrigerator, and after the police action that caused several deaths, they decided to burn the Banco de Punta Arenas and the Braun-Blanchard offices. Mostly anarchists and strongly influenced by the Bolshevik revolution, they are structured with iron discipline knowing that the confrontation with the Chilean military forces will be inevitable. The bloody balance of the uprising is six carabinieri assassinated by the mob.

What they did not expect was that the governor of Punta Arenas, Luis Alberto Sotomayor, would request help from Río Gallegos, the nearest Argentine city, which sent a military detachment to protect Punta Arenas and quell the revolt in Puerto Natales. It is the first and only time in history that the intervention of foreign armed forces in Chilean territory is authorized.

After five days of taking over -where the city was renamed the commune of Natales– The Argentine gendarmes take control of the situation. The ammunition exhausted, the workers defend themselves with stones, which would give it the nickname al bories forever: the stone throwers. Soon the Chilean Navy and Army would be present and the final balance would be four victims. Two dozen leaders were tried and there are testimonies that speak of the intervention of the Red Cross to prevent executions. More than 30 gunshot wounded were treated. The leaders who did not escape were arrested, several of them were executed in the subsequent strikes registered in the area, where the one of 1921 and the massacre of July 27, 1927 at the headquarters of the Workers’ Federation in Punta Arenas stand out. In Argentina, just a few kilometers away, 1,500 workers would lose their lives in clashes with the Yrigoyen government.

The Bories refrigerator is today the Singular luxury hotel, which houses tourists on their way to the Patagonian parks. There is a monument that remembers the victims of the summer of 1919 and there is, of course, the Bories Social and Cultural Sports Club, the stone throwerswho fight to keep alive the bloodiest and most violent history of the city.

Soccer is played in Magallanes between September and March, when the weather allows it. There are eight teams in Puerto Natales and the bories he won the regional to ensure a place in the final phases of the Copa Chile, where he will play the most important game of his entire existence.

eight to five

“Everyone was laughing at us. 13 players left the club in the middle of the year and it almost disappeared the Bories”, says Eduardo Serón, defensive midfielder, captain, leader and courier at the local hospital. “But we didn’t give up,” he continues. “We gathered a group of players and we started training in July. By the time the competition started, no one gave a penny for us, but we were the best prepared. That is why we won and we took all the people of Natales out into the streets when we won the classification”.

In the team they are almost all locals. Kinesiologists, salmon farmers, an industrial engineer, employees of the Banco del Estado, a gravedigger from the cemetery and a baker –the Colombian Owen Muñoz– make up the staff, whose mainstays are Vilches y Ordoñes, two Physical Education teachers who came from Santiago to try your luck in the area. The coach is Gonzalo Soto, responsible for the transfer of patients to the hospital in the area. Self-taught technical director with a severe character, Soto forced his team to do double shifts in the frost and snow to compete successfully against Esmeralda, the other strong team from Natales.

In the summer, everyone is dedicated to tourism, the largest source of income in the area, where large ranches and natural parks predominate. There, in the last corner of the planet, the bories dreams of the match against Puerto Montt, which will be a reunion with Eduardo Vidal, a man from Natal who turned professional and was born in the stone throwersa team destined to honor its history.