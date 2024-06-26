EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

In the remote Atacama Desert in northern Chile, an ambitious project is being built that will revolutionize cosmic exploration: the Extremely Large Telescope (ELT). Dubbed the world’s largest eye for looking at the sky, this titanic instrument run by the European Southern Observatory (ESO) – an organization represented by 16 member states of the old continent, Australia as a strategic partner and Chile, as host – is designed to scrutinize the mysteries of the universe.

An astronomer in the operations room of the Paranal Observatory.

Photo: Sofia Yanjari | Video: EPV

With a main mirror measuring 39.3 meters in diameter, this will be the largest visible and infrared light telescope on Earth. The result of its operations, scheduled to begin in 2028, could be a paradigm shift in the way the universe is viewed, a milestone similar to what Galileo achieved 400 years ago with his telescope, says Luis Chavarría, astronomer and representative of ESO in Chile, to América Futura.

The telescope is expected to help address the most complex questions in modern astronomy. “We will be able to study in detail black holes, the first galaxies that formed in the Universe, energy and dark matter, locate planets similar to Earth and it could be the first to find evidence of life outside our Solar System. We will be able to go further than we can go until now. Of course, its capacity will generate unexpected discoveries, opening new areas of research and questions that we do not have the capacity to ask today,” he adds.

The construction of the ELT from the inside. Sofia Yanjari

It will surpass the James Webb Space Telescope, which has discovered some of the longest-lived galaxies, because it will be able to capture images five times sharper due to the size of its primary mirror (equivalent to 1.5 times the height of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin). ). “The larger the telescope, the greater the details we can see in the universe,” says astronomer Michaël Marsset, who has worked at ESO’s Paranal observatory since 2021.

In a technological constellation

Location is a key aspect when looking at the stars. And the Atacama Desert has been established as a technological constellation for attracting astronomers massively and hosting a network of telescopes, including the Very Large Telescope (VLT) of ESO which is located 23 kilometers from the ELT construction, both in Paranal, due to its exceptional natural conditions.

Thus, the world’s largest eye was destined to emerge in the middle of this arid desert, where the night sky is blinded by the Milky Way and the dunes seem endless. But it also seems destined to dazzle. Its unfinished metal dome peers out from the top of Armazones Hill, 3,046 meters above sea level, catching the attention of even those who travel on the public access road, some 20 kilometers away.

The telescope seen from the Paranal Observatory. Sofia Yanjari

However, Marsset clarifies that not only a height above the clouds is enough, but it will have adaptive mirrors, both in the telescope and in its instruments, to compensate for the distortion of the images caused by atmospheric turbulence.

This work has represented a titanic feat for engineering, although within ESO they say that to overcome the limits of science one must think big. Because of its dimensions, which prevent it from being manufactured in one piece, the main of the five telescope mirrors, identified as M1, will be composed of 798 hexagonal glass-ceramic segments that will be joined together like a honeycomb.

Tobias Müller, manager at ELT’s assembly, integration and verification site, is in charge of inspecting the coating of the M1 mirror segments in a large room in a building in Paranal. He does so wearing a cap, mask, a gown and surgical gloves to avoid carrying any contaminating particles in the air. “It’s like an incubator (for the parts). This entire process, between entering and leaving the room, takes about eight to 10 hours,” he explains.

Michaël Marsset next to the VLT1 telescope, at the Paranal Observatory, on May 6. Sofia Yanjari

This engineer, together with his team, manages to process two segments a day. The mission is to give the fragments a highly reflective finish. Once the pieces leave said room, they are stored until they are installed. However, for now, only the metal structure of the dome – weighing 2,500 tons – that will protect the telescope has been erected.

But the extreme desert conditions often put a strain on construction. A construction supervisor, Marco Bravo, measures the wind speed to ensure that the gusts will not put the dozens of workers inside the dome at risk. “You have to take advantage of the moments without strong winds to advance, at least on the façade,” he comments.

The site where all construction materials for the ELT are handled. Sofia Yanjari

In many ways, bad weather can be costly, says astronomer Marcela Espinoza, operator of Telescopes and Instruments at Paranal, who monitors weather conditions at the observatory. Despite having specialized instruments to detect rain risks, she also uses what she calls her official machine: the human eye. For this reason, at night she usually leaves the observatory from time to time to contemplate the clouds. If she knows there will be precipitation, her recommendation is to always protect the telescopes.

The ELT will have the same control once it is working. “We have a lot of expectations, I hope it’s also up to me” to monitor them, says Espinoza. Construction began in June 2014, but work was slowed down for two years due to the Covid pandemic and currently more than 50% of the execution of this project has been completed.

For the Italian Davide Deiana, ESO’s substitute site administrator, the ELT not only dazzles for its technological advance, but also for its structure: “It is like our Chilean coliseum.”

The observatory under construction. Sofia Yanjari

This is not his first participation in an astronomical project, as he had already worked at the ALMA observatory in Atacama, which among its milestones includes the view of the birth and death of stars thanks to an image of a galaxy formed 600 million years after the big Bang. Based on his experience, he is convinced that they are now building an unprecedented work: “Everything is well calculated. “This will be revolutionary.”